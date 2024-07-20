Inside The Rangers

Baltimore Orioles Blast Four Homers In Texas Rangers' Deflating Two-Hit Second-Half Opener

The Baltimore Orioles hit four home runs, including two two-run shots in the first inning against Nathan Eovaldi, to win the series opener over the Texas Rangers.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (17) heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
ARLINGTON — The Baltimore Orioles belted four home runs to blowout the Texas Rangers 9-1 in the second-half series opener Friday at Globe Life Field.

Most of the damage was done against Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, including a four-run first inning by Baltimore on two two-run homers.

The Rangers, meanwhile, were held to two hits and four walks by the American East leading Orioles.

Orioles starter Corbin Burnes, who started for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Arlington, held the Rangers to one run on two hits and four walks over six innings. His lone mistake was Nathaniel Lowe's solo homer in the second.

Three thoughts from Friday's game

1. Eovaldi Roughed Up

Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits in five innings Friday against the Orioles.
Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits, including three home runs over five innings. The Orioles struck for four runs in the first on two-run homers from Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser. Anthony Santander's two-run homer in the fifth gave Baltimore a 6-1 lead. His five-innings stint is his shortest since throwing three on June 15 at Seattle. He previously allowed five runs on April 14 at Houston and June 26 at Milwaukee.

2. Seager Streak Continues

Corey Seager extended his MLB-leading on-base streak to 19 games with two walks on Friday.
Corey Seager has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games with a hit or walk, the longest active on-base streak in the Majors. The stretch started on June 22. Seager was 0 for 1 with two walks on Friday.

3. Up Next

Max Scherzer starts his sixth game since returning from the injured list at 6:05 p.m. Saturday against the Orioles.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96) faces Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

