Baltimore Orioles Blast Four Homers In Texas Rangers' Deflating Two-Hit Second-Half Opener
ARLINGTON — The Baltimore Orioles belted four home runs to blowout the Texas Rangers 9-1 in the second-half series opener Friday at Globe Life Field.
Most of the damage was done against Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, including a four-run first inning by Baltimore on two two-run homers.
The Rangers, meanwhile, were held to two hits and four walks by the American East leading Orioles.
Orioles starter Corbin Burnes, who started for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Arlington, held the Rangers to one run on two hits and four walks over six innings. His lone mistake was Nathaniel Lowe's solo homer in the second.
Three thoughts from Friday's game
1. Eovaldi Roughed Up
Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits, including three home runs over five innings. The Orioles struck for four runs in the first on two-run homers from Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser. Anthony Santander's two-run homer in the fifth gave Baltimore a 6-1 lead. His five-innings stint is his shortest since throwing three on June 15 at Seattle. He previously allowed five runs on April 14 at Houston and June 26 at Milwaukee.
2. Seager Streak Continues
Corey Seager has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games with a hit or walk, the longest active on-base streak in the Majors. The stretch started on June 22. Seager was 0 for 1 with two walks on Friday.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96) faces Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.