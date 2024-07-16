Orioles Teammates Excited for Corbin Burnes’ All-Star Game Start
ARLINGTON, Texas — For a moment, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman needed confirmation. Someone at All-Star Game media day had asked him about Corbin Burnes starting the All-Star Game for the American League.
“Have they said who’s going to start?” he said to a reporter.
When the reporter confirmed it, Rutschman gave a little fist pump and said “Awesome!”
The battery mates will get to work together on Tuesday night as Rutschman will make his second All-Star Game appearance, but first as a starter.
“I’m super excited because that’s going to be pretty awesome,” Rutschman said.
Burnes was named the starter on Monday by Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will guide the American League team. To him, there was little question about whether the four-time All-Star should start for the first time.
“In my mind, it's just his time,” Bochy said. “It's his time to start an All-Star Game. That's why I chose him.”
Burnes will be the first Orioles pitcher since Steve Stone in 1980 to start an All-Star Game.
The Baltimore ace wasn’t at Globe Life Field for media day. He was given the opportunity to spent Monday with his family, as he and his wife welcomed twins just a couple of weeks ago. He’ll be in town to start the game.
Rutschman was a reserve in last year’s game behind Rangers backstop Jonah Heim. This year he’ll start behind the plate that Heim calls home 81 games each season.
The Orioles’ other starter will be shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who was elected by fans to make his first All-Star Game appearance after he was named AL Rookie of the Year last season.
Henderson can’t wait to see his teammate up on the mound in the first inning.
“He’s very deserving,” Henderson said. “He’s been our ace this year. He’s gone out there and proven it each and every night. It seems like he’s always giving us a chance to win.”
With three starters on the injured list for the rest of the season, Burnes’ consistency and production have been a relief. He enters the All-Star Break with a 9-4 record and a 2.43 ERA. He’s struck out 110 and walked 25 in 118 innings and batters are hitting .222 against him.
The right-hander is in the midst of a career year in Baltimore. In each of his last three seasons with the Brewers, he won at least 10 games, including a 12-8 season in 2022. He claimed his National League Cy Young in his breakthrough season in 2021, during which he went 11-5 with a MLB-leading 2.43 ERA. He struck out 234 and walked 34. He also finished 15th in NL MVP voting.