Rangers Activate Starting Pitcher from COVID List

Texas made a flurry of moves as they prepare for Sunday's finale with Washington and an upcoming nine-game road trip

As expected, the Texas Rangers activated pitcher Glenn Otto from the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday morning so that he could start against the Washington Nationals.

It was one of a flurry of moves for the Rangers after their thrilling 3-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch for the Rangers-Nats series finale is 1:35 p.m.

The Rangers named Otto the probable starter on Friday, after his rehab assignment in Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the week. He was placed on the COVID list on June 10 and missed a total of 14 games, including two turns in the rotation.

In his one game with Round Rock, Otto threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, four runs (three earned), one home run and two walks. He also struck out three.

Before moving to the injured list, Otto went 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA for the Rangers in eight starts. He threw 40 1/3 innings and struck out 33 with a 1.36 WHIP. Otto joined the Rangers in April.

The Rangers announced several other moves on Sunday:

Outfielder Steven Duggar, who was acquired earlier this week for outfielder Willie Calhoun, arrived in Arlington on Saturday evening and was moved to the 26-man roster. He will wear No. 9. He is not in Sunday’s starting lineup.

The Rangers also recalled pitcher Josh Sborz from Round Rock. That move was likely in response to the Rangers moving pitcher Matt Bush to the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with right forearm soreness.

The Rangers designated pitcher Demarcus Evans for assignment.

After Saturday’s game, the Rangers sent both Hearn and infielder Ezequiel Duran to Round Rock.

Hearn, whose lost his turn in the rotation after he struggled in Detroit last week, pitched four scoreless, hitless innings in relief. He entered the game in the second inning in relief of Brett Martin, who pitched one inning to start the game. Hearn walked two, struck out one and had a wild pitch.

Hearn is 4-5 with a 5.86 ERA this season.

Duran, who had never played above Double-A before his promotion on June 4, did not play Saturday. With the Rangers he was hitting .258/.281/.435/.716 with two home runs and eight RBI. This could be a case of sending Duran to Triple-A so he can get consistent at-bats, which was the similar logic the Rangers gave for sending catcher Sam Huff back to Triple A-earlier this week.

