Marcus Semien's Late Blast, Perfect Bullpen Lift Texas Rangers Over Cincinnati Reds In Series Opener
ARLINGTON —
Marcus Semien ripped a 1-1 fastball into the seats in the left-field corner to lift the Texas Rangers past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 in the series opener Friday night at Globe Life Field.
Nathan Eovaldi bent and battled, but never broke over six innings.
The Rangers right-hander struggled with his command for the second consecutive start, walking five but holding the Reds to a run on three hits. He left with the game tied 1-1 after striking out eight. Eovaldi walked six in his previous start. It's the first time in his career he has walked five or more batters in consecutive starts. His previous high was nine walks in consecutive games in 2012, his second season in the league.
The bullpen pitched six scoreless innings of relief behind Eovaldi. Jacob Latz and Jose Leclerc pitched perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, and Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save. Leclerc and Yates each struck out two.
The Reds too a 1-0 lead in the first inning while Eovaldi struggled to find the zone. He walked three in the inning and Elly De La Cruz scored on a steal of home.
Evan Carter tied it at 1-1 with a home run to right field in the second inning.
The Rangers bullpen has been outstanding of late. They've retired 18 consecutive batters over the past two games and have thrown 16 scoreless innings since Sunday's game in Atlanta.
