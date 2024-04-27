Texas Rangers Bullpen Keeps Scoreless Streak Alive vs. Cincinnati Reds
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was only joking a little when he talked about the bullpen bailing out their struggling offense.
“I mean if you put the offense we had last year together with the bullpen we have this year, we win every game,” Semien said, who hit the go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Rangers prioritized revamping its bullpen, even after winning the World Series last season. They allowed Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, Chris Stratton and others to sign elsewhere.
In their place they brought in experienced closers David Robertson and Kirby Yates. They picked up Jose Leclerc’s option and put more faith in Josh Sborz. They’ve called up Jacob Latz and Cole Winn. They signed José Ureña to a minor-league deal and he made the team.
For the most part, it’s working, especially in the last week.
“I’m not surprised,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “I really like this bullpen and I believe they’re on a good roll right now.
Friday’s win saw Nathan Eovaldi get a quality start and turn the ball over to the bullpen for the final three innings. Latz, Leclerc and Yates combined for nine outs, no baserunners and four strikeouts.
That extended the bullpen’s streak of 16 scoreless innings, dating back to Sunday’s win over Atlanta. In that span, the bullpen has allowed one unearned run, three walks and five hits. They’ve struck out 20.
Entering Friday’s game Robertson was among the league leaders in holds. Yates, who hasn’t been a full-time closer since 2019, hasn’t allowed a run in 10 games and 11 innings, the longest streak to start a season for the Rangers since Tanner Scheppers in 2013.
“Those two guys are some of the most accomplished closers and bullpen arms in the game,” Eovaldi said.
Leclerc, as inconsistent as he can be at times, is in a groove. He hasn’t given up a run in his last five games, which includes six innings.
Winn, a former first-round pick who has struggled at times as a starter in the minors, has emerged as a quality reliever since he was called up two weeks ago. He’s retired the last 12 batters he’s faced and didn’t give up a hit in his first four appearances, which included six innings.
Texas seems to have found a bullpen combination that works, which is helping them win games like Friday’s. The Rangers are now 4-3 in one-run games.
“These guys are all doing a nice job of allowing others to get a break and getting the job done and that’s the way it has to work,” Bochy said.
