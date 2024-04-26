Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds How To Watch, Listen, Pitching Probables
The Texas Rangers continue their nine-game homestand at Globe Life Field as they open a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
The Rangers (13-13) are coming off losing two of three to the Seattle Mariners and are in second place in the American League West. The Rangers have played four series against AL West teams and have not won any of them. So a break into Interleague play could be welcome.
The Rangers activated reliever Josh Sborz on Thursday and have starting pitcher Max Scherzer working his way back from his herniated disc surgery. He threw a rehab assignment on Wednesday and is scheduled to throw another next week. Scherzer also had an interesting take on how to revamp the umpiring system.
After Seattle, the Rangers get a day off on Monday, followed by a mid-week series against the Washington Nationals before they take to the road for a nine-game trip at the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies.
Here is the preview for the Cincy opener, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Reds
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest Plus. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.30)
Cincinnati Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 5.24)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 3:05 p.m. CT
Television: Fox. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-0, 2.45)
Cincinnati Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (0-2, 4.55)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (2-2, 4.61)
Cincinnati Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-2, 2.60)
Next Two Series
April 30-May 2: vs. Washington Nationals
May 3-5: at Kansas City Royals
MLB Links
Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures