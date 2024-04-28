Texas Rangers Take Series From Reds Behind Another Strong Dane Dunning Start, Show Of Power And Speed From Sluggers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers picked up where they left off the night before, scoring four runs in the first inning and held off a late Cincinnati Reds rally to take the three-game series with a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Adolis Garica and Wyatt Langford each hit two-run home runs in the first, including an inside-the-park homer for Langford, who recorded his first Major League home run after his blast to right-center field took an awkward bounce off the wall and away from two outfielders. Langford was running so fast around the bases that the Reds didn't even attempt a throw to the plate.
Dane Dunning struck out 10 and held the Reds to two runs (one earned) on three hits over 5.1 innings to improve to 3-2.
It's the Rangers first series win since taking 3 of 4 from the Tigers in Detroit on April 18. It's their first series win at home since taking 2 of 3 from the Chicago Cubs in the season-opening series.
Three Thoughts from Sunday's win:
1. Dunning Dialed It Up
Dane Dunning's 10 strikeouts on Sunday are the most by a Rangers pitcher this season. It's the fifth time in his career to record 10 or more strikeouts. He last did it on Aug. 13, 2023 when he had a career-high 12 strikeouts at San Francisco. Dunning struck out 10 batters while only throwing 69 pitches in 5.1 innings. It's the fourth-fewest pitches n a 10-strikeout game since pitches were first tracked in 1988. It was last accomplished by Detroit's Tyler Alexander (TCU alumnus) in August 2020. He struck out 10 Reds on 55 pitches.
2. Wyatt Langford Joins Select Group
Rookie Wyatt Langford's first-inning inside-the-park home run put him in rare territory. It's just the 14th time since 2000 that a player's first MLB homer came via inside-the-park. Rangers players, in fact, account for the past two, with Josh Smith doing it in 2022.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Langford is the first player in at least 30 years to have his first career hit be an infield single, and his first career homer be an inside-the-park homer. Lastly, Langford circled the bases in 15.8 seconds, which is the fifth-fastest home-to-home sprint by a Rangers player since the Statcast era began in 2015.
3. Kirby Yates Keeps Rolling
Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save and stretch his scoreless innings streak to start the season to 12. In 11 games (12 innings), Yates has struck out 14, allowed three hits, and three walks. Opposing hitters are batting .077 against him.
