Pregame Notes: Rangers' Chance At Milestone Vs. Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers host the second of a three-game set Tuesday vs. the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Oakland comes in with the worst record in baseball and in last place in the AL West Division.

Texas beat Oakland on Monday night in pitcher Spencer Howard's first career win as a Ranger. With the 10-8 win over the A's, the Rangers improve to 20-21 at home and tonight will have a chance to reach .500 and match home high-water mark for the year.

Can Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, the American League Player of the Week, keep it going? Seager hit his 20th home run to lead off the 5th inning in Monday's win. Seager has hit a home run in a career-high four consecutive games, tying the longest streak in MLB this season.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (40-44) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-59)

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.26 ERA)

OAK: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.06 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: 960 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Josh H. Smith 3B Marcus Semien 2B Corey Seager SS Adolis Garcia RF Nathaniel Lowe 1B Leody Taveras CF Brad Miller DH Sam Huff C Steven Duggar LF

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

Vimael Machin 3B Ramon Laureano RF Sean Murphy C Seth Brown 1B Sheldon Neuse DH Elvis Andrus SS Skye Bolt CF Tony Kemp LF Nick Allen 2B

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Athletics.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning on 10-day IL with right-ankle impingement.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.