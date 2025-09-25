Rangers-Twins Game Today (9/25/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The home portion of the Texas Rangers’ 2025 schedule comes to an end on Thursday with a matinee against the Minnesota Twins.
The Rangers have been eliminated from postseason contention. Their trip to Cleveland to wrap up the season will be little more than performative. The Guardians need the wins more than the Rangers, as they’re fighting to win the AL Central or make the wild card playoffs. The Rangers will miss the playoffs for the second straight year and unlike a year ago there is no championship glow to lean into. There must be changes this offseason.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
Game Day: Thursday, Sept. 25
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Twins TV (Twins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy, LosTwins.com (Twins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (6-3, 2.20)
This will be Mahle’s last start of the season and it could be his last start with the Rangers as he is a free agent after the season. He’s done enough to get the Rangers interested in bringing him back, but he’ll have other suitors that could drive up the price. He missed three months with right shoulder fatigue, and his injury history will be a red flag. In his first start back last week he gave up four hits and no runs in 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins.
Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (5-9, 5.32)
Ober is wrapping up his fifth season with the Twins and has a 30-30 career record with the franchise. He’s lost his last two starts, with the most recent against Cleveland, as he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in five innings. It’s been a rough year for the reliable right-hander. Notably, batters are hitting a career worst .280 against him after he allowed them to hit just .208 against him in 2024.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Wyatt Langford, OF (10-day, left oblique strain, Sept. 24): Langford’s season ends with his move to the IL.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager has been shut down for the season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has been shut down for the season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty has been shut down for the season.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi will miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.