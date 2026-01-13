Rangers Next Breakout Outfielder Could Emerge in 2026

The Texas Rangers have an improved lineup for the 2026 season ahead, led by veterans Corey Seager and newly acquired Brandon Nimmo. The Rangers are looking to finish over .500 and make the playoffs for the first time since their 2023 World Series championship victory.

Finishing 81-81 last season wasn't what Texas had in mind, but in all fairness, it's difficult to win games when the bats the team relies on go mute or get hurt. Therefore, one player to watch going into the season who could be on the verge of his biggest breakout yet is outfielder Evan Carter.

The Evan Carter Breakout Must Happen

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Carter has been in the league with the Rangers since 2023, where he became a fan favorite on their playoff run, slashing a .300 AVG when the games mattered most. During the regular season, however, Carter has had a hard time staying on the field.

In three years in the MLB, Carter has played in fewer than 100 games each season due to injuries and setbacks. Carter played in a career high 63 games last season and finished with a 1.9 WAR, showcasing that if he stays healthy, he can be a prime player for Texas.

The goal for Carter in 2026 has to be surpassing 100 games played. His bat is too valuable to spend time away from the starting lineup, not to mention that he's tapped into stealing more bases as well.

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

While he might not have the most power at the plate, hitting five home runs in each of his three seasons in the league, Carter has the potential to be a double-digit home run hitter, which he's shown in his minor league career.

In four seasons in the minors, Carter hit 30 home runs, drove in 162 RBIs and batted .278 at the plate. The Rangers aren't asking Carter to send 30 home runs over the wall, but they do need him to break out in a huge way, which could see 12-15 home runs if he plays in more than 100 games.

Alongside Wyatt Langford, Carter is the future of the organization. Other franchises have been reported as checking in on Carter this offseason, but with still so much to prove and with team control, the Texas front office needs to bank on the fact that he has breakout potential; he just hasn't tapped into it fully.

Going into his age 24 season, it's time for Carter to show why he was taken in the second round a few years back.

