Rangers’ Newest Slugger Leads Players to Appear at Winter Warm-up Week

New Texas Rangers slugger Brandon Nimmo will be among the 13 players to appear during the franchise’s Winter Warm-up week from Jan. 19-25.

The Winter Warm-up Week is the updated name for the traditional Rangers Winter Caravan and features six events around the Metroplex. The list released by the team did not include the events in Frisco and in Round Rock.

These appearances will be a Kroger supermarkets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The exact supermarkets will be announced each morning on social media and player appearances are subject to change. These are photo opportunities only. Players will not sign autographs.

Rangers Winter Warm-up Schedule

Cities and players just dropped for Winter Warm-up 👀 pic.twitter.com/w4VOX4y1qX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 14, 2026

Here is the schedule, the locations and the players expected to appear:

Jan. 19: Dallas, Josh Smith and Cody Bradford.

Jan. 21: Argyle, Josh Jung and Jake Burger; Prosper, Evan Carter, Robert Garcia and Jacob Latz.

Jan. 23: Fort Worth, Jake Burger and Nathan Eovaldi; Lewisville, Kumar Rocker, Michael Helman and Jack Leiter.

Jan. 25: Fort Worth, Brandon Nimmo.

All appearance times are from 4-5 p.m., except for Sunday, which is from 1-2 p.m.

Participants at the Kroger appearances could also include coaches, Six Shooters and Rangers Captain.

After the Dallas appearance on Jan. 19, the Rangers will present a Hot Stove Kickoff Show, which will be at Hurtado Barbeque on Harwood Street in Dallas from 6:30-8 p.m. The participants for the Hot Stove Kickoff Show have not been named yet.

On Jan. 21, there will be a ticketed event in Frisco with Frisco Roughriders Happy Hour at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammonds Drive. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

On Jan. 22, the second ticketed event will be held in Round Rock with Round Rock Express Happy Hour at Dell Diamond from 5-7 p.m.

Texas will hold its annual Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field on Jan. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for Fan Fest at Globe Life Field. Tickets are just $10 for kids ages 3-14 and $20 for adults. There are a limited number of Fast Passes that are available for $750. Parking at GLF that day is free.

Rangers fans will get a chance to get autographs from Rangers players and alumni, visit a baseball card show, play games on a Major League field, run the bases, enjoy Q&A sessions with players and legends.