Rangers-Twins Game Today (9/23/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
It’s basically over for the Texas Rangers as they prepare to host the Minnesota Twins in their final homestand of the 2025 season.
The Rangers (79-77) have lost seven straight games and could be eliminated from the playoffs as soon as Tuesday. Texas’ focus is on trying to avoid a second straight losing season since winning the 2023 World Series. The Twins (67-89) have already been eliminated and are heading toward a cold offseason up in the Twin Cities.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 23
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Twins TV (Twins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy, LosTwins.com (Twins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-10, 4.33)
This could be his last start with the Rangers. He is a free agent after the season and while Texas might like to have him back, the Rangers aren’t going to get him on the sweetheart deal he signed just before spring training (less than $2 million). Technically, he would get the ball in Sunday’s finale, but Texas could choose to skip him. The Rangers skipped Corbin in the rotation on Friday, and he pitched an inning of relief, taking the loss after allowing three hits and two earned runs in one inning.
Marlins: RHP Zebby Matthews (4-6, 5.97)
The second-year pro has already pitched 15 starts and set career bests across the board, including his ERA, which is down nearly a point from his nine starts last season (6.69). He’s lost his last two games, including a three-inning start against the New York Yankees in which he allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs. He is 1-3 with a 6.88 ERA in his last seven games. Batters are hitting .304 against him. There’s an opening for a clunky Rangers offense to make some noise.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): He hopes to return for the homestand, which ends on Thursday.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Friday. He’s holding out hope he can return this season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. But with the minor league season complete it’s unclear if he’s ready to return.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.