Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Kevin Plawecki

Kevin Plawecki joined the Texas Rangers in September, along with a crowded Rangers catching situation.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

C Kevin Plawecki

Statistics for 2022: Plawecki batted .220/.286/.286/.572 in 64 games (37-for-168) with 15 runs and 48 total bases. He had eight doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 14 walks. He struck out 32 times. He played all but one of his games at catcher, where was charged with one error. In his other game in 2022 he pitched. He played 59 of his 62 games with the Boston Red Sox.

Season Transactions: Boston placed him on the 10-day injured list on April 18 and activated him on April 25. He returned to the injured list on July 11 (retroactively) and was activated on July 13. On Sept. 17 the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment and then released him on Sept. 19. The Rangers signed him on Sept. 21.

Season Summary: Plawecki is your classic back-up catcher. He’s respected for his ability to handle a pitching staff and has just enough pop to give you something at the plate. Boston released Plawecki to make room for a pitching prospect late in the season. That reportedly didn’t sit well with several of his Red Sox teammates, as he had the respect of the clubhouse. The Rangers signed him for the reasons that his Red Sox teammates didn’t want to see him go.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Skipper Bruce Bochy Gets Reunion Tour in 2023

Major League Baseball's new schedule allows Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to face all his former teams in the same season.

By Matthew Postins
Tekoah Roby / Down East Wood Ducks
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Tekoah Roby

Tekoah Roby had a solid season for the Hickory Crawdads, with the high point being a rare pitching feat in August.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 3-0 ALCS Lead

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Plawecki is a free agent.

What’s next: The Rangers have a bit of a glut at catcher right now. Jonah Heim slid into the front-line role with the injury to Mitch Garver, who should be back for the 2023 season after surgery on his right arm. The Rangers also have their top catching prospect, Sam Huff, on the 40-man roster. Where Plawecki fits into this is unclear. But he has one advantage that the other three don’t — he can actively test the market to see if there are takers for his services in 2023. As long as the Rangers feel comfortable with their situation at catcher, especially the prospect of Garver being back, they may be good with letting Plawecki test the market. One thing to keep in mind is the money. Plawecki can probably be had for less than Garver, who is heading into his third arbitration year. That could play a role in the Rangers’ decision-making.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersBoston Red Sox

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Kevin Plawecki

Kevin Plawecki joined the Texas Rangers in September, along with a crowded Rangers catching situation.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

C Kevin Plawecki

Statistics for 2022: Plawecki batted .220/.286/.286/.572 in 64 games (37-for-168) with 15 runs and 48 total bases. He had eight doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 14 walks. He struck out 32 times. He played all but one of his games at catcher, where was charged with one error. In his other game in 2022 he pitched. He played 59 of his 62 games with the Boston Red Sox.

Season Transactions: Boston placed him on the 10-day injured list on April 18 and activated him on April 25. He returned to the injured list on July 11 (retroactively) and was activated on July 13. On Sept. 17 the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment and then released him on Sept. 19. The Rangers signed him on Sept. 21.

Season Summary: Plawecki is your classic back-up catcher. He’s respected for his ability to handle a pitching staff and has just enough pop to give you something at the plate. Boston released Plawecki to make room for a pitching prospect late in the season. That reportedly didn’t sit well with several of his Red Sox teammates, as he had the respect of the clubhouse. The Rangers signed him for the reasons that his Red Sox teammates didn’t want to see him go.

Contract Status: Plawecki is a free agent.

What’s next: The Rangers have a bit of a glut at catcher right now. Jonah Heim slid into the front-line role with the injury to Mitch Garver, who should be back for the 2023 season after surgery on his right arm. The Rangers also have their top catching prospect, Sam Huff, on the 40-man roster. Where Plawecki fits into this is unclear. But he has one advantage that the other three don’t — he can actively test the market to see if there are takers for his services in 2023. As long as the Rangers feel comfortable with their situation at catcher, especially the prospect of Garver being back, they may be good with letting Plawecki test the market. One thing to keep in mind is the money. Plawecki can probably be had for less than Garver, who is heading into his third arbitration year. That could play a role in the Rangers’ decision-making.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Skipper Bruce Bochy Gets Reunion Tour in 2023

By Matthew Postins
Tekoah Roby / Down East Wood Ducks
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Tekoah Roby

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 3-0 ALCS Lead

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) talks to San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Derek Holland (45) in the 5th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Derek Holland Compares Rangers Managers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy talks with catcher Buster Posey (28) before a pitching change in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Buster Posey On Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Mitch Garver

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Yeison Morrobel

By Matthew Postins