Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Kevin Plawecki

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

C Kevin Plawecki

Statistics for 2022: Plawecki batted .220/.286/.286/.572 in 64 games (37-for-168) with 15 runs and 48 total bases. He had eight doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 14 walks. He struck out 32 times. He played all but one of his games at catcher, where was charged with one error. In his other game in 2022 he pitched. He played 59 of his 62 games with the Boston Red Sox.

Season Transactions: Boston placed him on the 10-day injured list on April 18 and activated him on April 25. He returned to the injured list on July 11 (retroactively) and was activated on July 13. On Sept. 17 the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment and then released him on Sept. 19. The Rangers signed him on Sept. 21.

Season Summary: Plawecki is your classic back-up catcher. He’s respected for his ability to handle a pitching staff and has just enough pop to give you something at the plate. Boston released Plawecki to make room for a pitching prospect late in the season. That reportedly didn’t sit well with several of his Red Sox teammates, as he had the respect of the clubhouse. The Rangers signed him for the reasons that his Red Sox teammates didn’t want to see him go.

Contract Status: Plawecki is a free agent.

What’s next: The Rangers have a bit of a glut at catcher right now. Jonah Heim slid into the front-line role with the injury to Mitch Garver, who should be back for the 2023 season after surgery on his right arm. The Rangers also have their top catching prospect, Sam Huff, on the 40-man roster. Where Plawecki fits into this is unclear. But he has one advantage that the other three don’t — he can actively test the market to see if there are takers for his services in 2023. As long as the Rangers feel comfortable with their situation at catcher, especially the prospect of Garver being back, they may be good with letting Plawecki test the market. One thing to keep in mind is the money. Plawecki can probably be had for less than Garver, who is heading into his third arbitration year. That could play a role in the Rangers’ decision-making.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.