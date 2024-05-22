Texas Rangers' Rough Road Continues, Fall Below .500 For First Time Under Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers found no respite in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Philadelphia Phillies won Tuesday's series opener 5-2, as the Rangers' offense continued to scuffle, especially against left-handed pitching.
Jon Gray was lifted after only five innings (and 75 pitches) after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. Gray was pulled because he was feeling some right groin tightness, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
The Rangers dropped to 24-25, the first time they've been below .500 under Bochy. Bochy was named manager before the 2023 season and led the Rangers to their first World Series championship. The Phillies improved to an MLB-best 35-14.
"They're one of the best team's in baseball right now, that's how well they're playing," Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest.
Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez held the Rangers to a run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 to improve to 9-0. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager combined to go 2 for 10, although Semien drove in the first run with a double, and Seager homered in the eighth to pull Texas to within 3-2.
The Phillies added two more runs in the bottom of the inning, however, against Cole Winn.
Three Thoughts From Tuesday's Game:
1. Derek Hill's Dashing Debut
Journeyman Derek Hill, 28, was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and added to the 40-man roster before starting Tuesday's opener. Hill, a 2014 first-round pick of the Detroit Tigers, was 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base in his first three plate appearances. He's only the fourth player with multiple hits off Ranger Suarez in a game this season. The others are San Francisco's Thairo Estrada, Washington's Lane Thomas, and Colorado's Ryan McMahon. Hill is the Rangers' 41st player in 2024. The Miami Marlins lead MLB with 43 players. Hill reached on an error in the ninth to reach base in all four plate appearances.
2. Zeke's Cannon
Ezequiel Duran threw out Brandon Marsh at home to end the fifth inning is the hardest outfield throw by a Rangers player this season, and second-hardest outfield assist in the Majors. Duran's assist registered at 98.7 mph. Marsh has the fastest thrown assist at 99.3 mph.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-2, 4.10) will come off the injured list to make the start against Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.91) in Game 2 at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.