How To Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

The Texas Rangers head to Philadelphia to start a six-game road trip that will also take them to face the Minnesota Twins.     

May 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray.
In this story:

The Texas Rangers put their undefeated record in games in which they are .500 when they start their three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.   

The Rangers (24-24) are .500 for the eighth time this season, and  in all eight of those games the Rangers have won to slip back one game above .500. That streak could come to an end against the Phillies (34-14), who are one of the hottest teams in baseball and have something that has bedeviled the Rangers of late — a left-handed starting pitcher.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez hasn’t lost a game this season and has put together a campaign that could put him in the All-Star Game for the first time. The Rangers have been awful against left-handed pitchers the past few weeks.

The Rangers will start Jon Gray on Tuesday, who has been on a solid run himself.

After that, neither team has set its probables. The Rangers are believed to be preparing to activate starter Dane Dunning from the 15-day injured list to start on Wednesday.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Phillies

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Penn.

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 5:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08)

Philadelphia Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 5:40 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Philadelphia Phillies: TBA

Thursday’s Game

Time: 12:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Philadelphia Phillies: TBA

Current Road Trip

May 24-26: at Minnesota Twins

