Marcus Semien is the third Rangers player to be named to the Top 10 of a position group, joining two other infielders.

Marcus Semien is ranked as the No. 4 second baseman in Major League Baseball entering the 2023 season, according to the MLB Network.

The network earlier named Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe as part of the Top 10 at their position groups.

Semien played in 161 games last year and has played in more games than any position player since the start of the 2019 season (538). He joined the Rangers before last season on a seven-year, $175 million contract.

Semien batted .248/.304/.429/.733 (163-for-657) with 101 runs, 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBI. He walked 53 times and struck out 120 times. He stole 25 bases and was caught stealing eight times.

He was the only Ranger to be a Gold Glove finalist.

Semien’s season started horribly. His average hovered at .200 for most of the first two months and he didn’t hit a home run until late May, which coincided with former Rangers manager Chris Woodward moving Semien to the leadoff spot.

That move seemed to spark Semien’s bat. For the next four months, Semien continued to get more momentum. By the end of the season not only did Semien’s overall numbers look respectable, he became the second player in 2022 to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season (joining Adolis Garcia).

He was named the Rangers’ Player of the Month for September and October.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

