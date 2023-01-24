Here's everything you need to get ready for the Texas Rangers and Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz.

The Texas Rangers are putting free agency behind them and starting to focus on heading to Surprise, Ariz., for another dose of Spring Training in the Cactus League.

The Rangers are coming off a 68-win season in 2022 and believe they've done enough in free agency to be a contender for a postseason berth. Spring Training is the first step toward finding that out.

Below you'll find our coverage leading up to Spring Training, including previews on each player on the 40-man roster, non-roster invitees, prospects to watch and so much more. Plus, if you missed our offseason coverage, you'll find links to that, too. Or you can click on our Rangers Offseason Central.

Follow Inside the Rangers this offseason to stay up-to-date on everything that happens in Surprise.

2023 Spring Training

Any news related to Spring Training in Surprise can be found below.

Rangers announce Winter Caravan dates (subject to change)

Rangers announce Spring Training reporting dates

Rangers announce Spring Training game times.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Preview

Need to get caught up on each of the players on the Texas Rangers' 40-man roster going into Spring Training? Click on the player below to find out how they could fit into this season's team.

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White | Cole Ragans | Andrew Heaney | Glenn Otto | Josh Sborz | Ricky Vanasco | Cole Winn | Nathan Eovaldi |

Rangers News

If the Rangers sign a new player, make a trade or make a transaction leading up to spring training (or even after it starts), we'll note it here.

Rangers reach deal with Tigers reliever

Rangers sign Joe McCarthy to minor-league deal

Rangers among offseason winners (New York Post)

Who will be Rangers' best player in 2023?

Rangers to have two World Baseball Classic participants

Rangers sign Pirates infielder to minor-league deal

MLB.com names Top 10 shortstops for 2023

Rangers make four minor-league signings

MLB.com names Top 10 first basemen for 2023

Martín Pérez: Rangers have "no more excuses"

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps

Here are the Rangers' Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com. These wraps were part of our postseason coverage and will be updated as needed during spring training:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter | No. 5: Justin Foscue | No. 4: Owen White | No. 3: Evan Carter | No. 2: Jack Leiter | No. 1: Josh Jung

Rangers Minor League News

This space will be for Texas Rangers minor league players who are in the news before and during Spring Training:

Rangers minor-league breakout candidate

Rangers 2022 organizational All-Stars

Rangers most anticipated 2023 debut

Rangers name minor league affiliates staff

Rangers Top 100 Baseball America prospects

2023 Regular Season (And Beyond)

Any news related to the 2023 regular season can be found below.

Rangers announce 2023 promotional schedule

Complete 2023 Texas Rangers schedule

Rangers will host 2024 All-Star Game

More pitching for Rangers in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

Rangers get early national broadcasts

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!