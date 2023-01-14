Nathaniel Lowe, along with three other Rangers, agreed to deals on Friday to avoid the salary arbitration process.

The Texas Rangers reached avoided arbitration with four players on Friday, including club Player of the Year and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

The others were pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin. The Rangers announced the agreements via release but did not release financial terms.

Martin is expected to miss part of the season due to shoulder surgery, with The Dallas Morning News reporting first.

The only Rangers player set to face arbitration is catcher Mitch Garver.

Financial terms were reported by multiple outlets, with Lowe getting the most, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $4.050 million.

Lowe was selected Rangers 2022 Player of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the BBWAA after earning his first-career Louisville Silver Slugger award as a first baseman. He set career highs in all four slash categories (.302/.358/.492/.851), home runs (27), RBI (76), hits (179) and total bases (292), becoming the first Texas player to bat .300-or-better since Elvis Andrus (.302) and Adrián Beltré (.300) both did it in 2016.

Hearn will make $1,462,500, Hernández will make $995,000 and Martin will make $1,275,000.

Hearn went 6-8 record with a 5.13 ERA in 31 appearances (13 starts). He set career high in strikeouts (97) and starts (13) and wins (6, tie). He moved to the bullpen at midseason and thrived, going 2-3 with one save and a 3.51 ERA.

Hernández returned to the team on July 16 after recovering from Tommy John surgery and went 2-3 with four saves and a 2.97 ERA in 29 relief appearances.

Martin was 1-7 for 2022 with a 4.14 in 2022. He also had three saves. His season ended on Sept. 27 after he was moved to the injured list with a left shoulder strain.

The Rangers earlier announced that pitchers and catchers would report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow after on Feb. 20.

The Texas Rangers have already announced their spring training game schedule, which starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex it shares with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!