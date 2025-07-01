Texas Rangers Prepare for Possible Lift as Injured Sluggers Eye Weekend Return
The Texas Rangers have missed both Wyatt Langford and Jake Burger for a week. But now the injured pair appear to be close to a reutrn.
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations, Chris Young told reporters, including Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, that their is a clear path for both players to re-join the team this weekend.
More News: Texas Rangers See Opportunity to Pounce on Struggling Baltimore Orioles
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Burger would start a rehab assignment on Tuesday and that Langford would begin one right behind him. The goal, per Young, is for Burger to take the field with Texas when they start a three-game series against San Diego on Friday and for Langford to follow on Saturday.
Each is on the 10-day injured list.
More News: Insider Says Rangers Should Consider Benching Josh Jung
After exiting the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 20, Burger was placed on IL. He suffered an oblique strain in the 6-2 victory while swinging a bat.
Langford was also placed on the list with the same injury on June 27. He said last wekeend that the oblique had been bothering him off and on for about two to three weeks.
More News: Hot-Slugging Texas Rangers Prospect Bucking for Promotion After Huge June
Burger is in his first season with the Rangers and has been primarily used at first base. In over 518 innings of play at the base he’s recorded 422 putouts, 58 assists, and only three errors. Swinging a bat on the season he’s slashing .220/.253/.403 on 52 hits.
Langford and Burger are among the team's leading in home runs, as Langford has 13 and Burger has 10.
More News: Texas Rangers Pass on Dillon Tate, Land All-Star in 2015 MLB Draft Rewind
Langford also leads the team in stolen bases with 11. He’s second in OPS with a .729 behind shortstop Josh Smith with .772. Corey Seager and Langford both have been walked 28 times which is tied for second-most on the team behind second baseman Marcus Semien with 32.
Langford has primarily been used as a left fielder, but has played in center and has also seen a few games at designated hitter. In 72 games he only has one error with 154 putouts and two assists.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.