Insider Says Rangers Should Consider Benching Josh Jung
June is almost over and nothing has changed for the Texas Rangers.
They are still a middling team after a middling month, something that doesn't bode well in terms of turning things around to the point where they can actually become contenders.
The Rangers have a decision to make: be aggressive ahead of the deadline in hopes they add a sparkplug or waive the white flag.
Punting on a season is not something that president of baseball operations Chris Young wants to do, but based on the way the Rangers have played thus far, it's starting to look like that is the smart course of action.
There is still a bit of time before Texas has to decide, but if they are going to avoid a sell off, then players have to start performing much better than they have.
Someone in the spotlight in terms of poor play is Josh Jung.
On the surface, his slash line looks serviceable at .241/.288/.372 to go along with eight homers and 35 RBI, but how he has played in June is stuff of nightmares.
After going 1-for-5 on Sunday, his batting average is an abysmal .167 with just one long ball in 23 games this month.
Jung's outs have also come at backbreaking times, hurting the already limited offense whenever they are in a position to score.
Because of that, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) believes manager Bruce Bochy could move Jung to the bench and have Josh Smith take over at the hot corner on an everyday basis, especially when Jake Burger returns from injury.
"At some point, if the Rangers ever get fully healthy and still have a race to play for, the team is going to have to consider its options. Josh Smith has played his way into not just a regular role, but perhaps deserving of a regular position ... It's at least worth considering the possibility that the next move might be to third base and that Jung might be the one forced to change. Into a lesser role," he wrote.
It's hard to argue with that.
Smith has been one of the lone players who has performed at a high level all season, sitting with the highest OPS+ out of anyone who has been a regular on the big league roster.
For the majority of the year, Jung has been one of those players. But June has been brutal, and with the Rangers needing to stack every win they can, rolling out their best lineup possible is something they need to do.
