Will Rangers Offense Be Enough in Loaded 2026 AL Field?

President of baseball operations Chris Young spoke with the media on Friday regarding the state of the team as spring training quickly approaches. As reported by Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, Young said the Rangers feel "pretty good" about where the position player side of the roster stands with a month until camp.

He also mentioned that they could look to improve the depth of the starting rotation and bullpen. After non-tendering Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim, Texas' lineup will look a bit different in 2026. Is it enough to get the Rangers back to the playoffs next year?

What Will the Rangers Lineup Look Like?

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers swung one of the biggest trades of the offseason thus far, sending second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Nimmo. On the surface, it's a terrific move for Texas as they get a consistent bat in Nimmo and they get a slightly cheaper contract.

It's difficult to gauge what a lineup will look like in January, but Nimmo will likely slide into the leadoff spot and could play left field. He'll join Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter in the outfield. The infield should consist of Josh Jung, Corey Seager, Josh Smith/Cody Freeman and Jake Burger.

Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka will split the catching duties, and Joc Pederson should be the designated hitter. If the Rangers aren't going to seek out any more additions in the lineup, Young is depending on the returning players to show significant improvement next year.

Carter and Jung are two players due for bounce-back seasons. Both have dealt with injuries but are looking to reach their potential, as displayed in 2023. Pederson was in a major slump last season, and Texas is hoping he can get his power back.

Langford, Seager and Nimmo will be the heavy contributors in this offense. Health is always a concern for Seager, but when he is on the field, he is one of the best-hitting shortstops in baseball. Many foresee continued improvement from Langford, as he's projected to hit 22 home runs with 69 RBIs, per fangraphs.com.

The pitching staff was tremendous for the Rangers last season, posting the league's best team ERA. However, after multiple losses in the starting rotation and bullpen through free agency, it'll be difficult to replicate that success. Despite the offense's shortcomings, the pitching kept Texas alive in the playoff hunt until the last couple weeks of the season.

The Rangers may not have the lineup that stacks up with the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, or New York Yankees, but if they can get improvement from two or three players, Texas can certainly find itself in the playoff mix next season.

