Texas Rangers See Opportunity to Pounce on Struggling Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are coming to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game series that starts on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The series gives the Rangers (41-43) a chance to face a struggling Orioles team and seek out a series win at a time in which Texas desperately needs it. All three games are set for 7:05 p.m., with Wednesday being the finale. This will be the final series between the two teams this season.
The two teams met last week in Baltimore, where the Rangers claimed two games in a three-game series at Camden Yards.
Texas lost the first game of the series, 6-0. The Rangers followed that with a 10-inning, 6-5 in the second game and a 7-0 shutout victory in the final game.
The two teams released the pitching probables for the series, which starts on Monday, as Texas left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.24) will face Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-0, 1.62).
After a rock-solid start to his Rangers career, Corbin has regressed a bit. He is 1-5 with a 5.12 ERA in his last seven starts, with 30 strikeouts and 10 walks in 38.2 innings. He has lost his last two starts, the most recent being at Pittsburgh on June 23. He allowed nine hits and five earned runs with six strikeouts.
Rogers spent most of the season either on the Orioles’ injured list or in the minor leagues. But, he claimed the win against Texas last week with an exquisite eight-inning outing in which he allowed three hits and no runs against four strikeouts.
In Tuesday’s game the Rangers will start right-hander Jacob deGrom (8-2, 2.08) against Baltimore right-hander Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.63).
In his last start against Baltimore on Wednesday, deGrom carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He claimed the victory and allowed one hit, two walks and struck out seven. He seems almost certain to be an American League All-Star after going 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last seven games.
Morton has turned things around after a dismal start. The 41-year-old is 4-0 with a 2.80 ERA in his last seven games, six of which were starts. He has 43 strikeouts and 11 walks in 35.1 innings.
In Wednesday’s finale the Rangers will start right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.87) against Baltimore right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.06.).
Eovaldi started on Friday for the first time in a month after a stretch on the injured list with right posterior elbow inflammation. He pitched three innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. He walked two and struck out two. Eovaldi admitted to mechanical issues after the game.
Sugano, a 35-year-old free agent signing out of Japan, has been Baltimore’s most consistent starter this season. He is 2-1 with a 5.50 ERA in his last seven game and won his last start against Tampa Bay on Friday.
