Texas Rangers Ride Big Innings, Bullpen To Even Series With Boston Red Sox
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers showed off their new and improved bullpen and the offense put together two big innings to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers scored four runs in the fourth on Jonah Heim's three-run homer and Leody Taveras' solo shot to take 4-3 lead. Texas added three more runs on six hits in the sixth to stretch its lead to 7-3.
The Texas bullpen came up big on a night that Cody Bradford was making a pitch-shortened return to the rotation. Five relievers combined to hold the Red Sox to a run on a six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over the final 5 1/3 innings.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Bionic Bullpen
The bullpen was solid behind Cody Bradford's 3 2/3-inning start. Jose Leclerc replaced Bradford with two on and two out in the fourth. After a walk to load the bases, Leclerc struck out Ceddanne Rafaela. Andrew Chafin took over for Leclerc with two on and one out in the fifth. Chafin got a line out and ground out to preserve the lead. Josh Sborz replaced Chafin with an out and the bases empty in the sixth. David Robertson replaced Sborz with one on and one out and a run already and struck out Wilyer Abreu and Rafael Devers to keep it at 7-4. Kirby Yates converted a four-out save for his 20th save of 2024.
In his first start since April 10, Cody Bradford allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 3 2/3 innings. Bradford, who threw 46 pitches out of the bullpen on Tuesday in St. Louis, was on a pitch count. His only big mistakes were solo homers to Rob Refsnyder in the first and fourth innings. He threw 59 pitches on Saturday.
3. Up Next
Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38) faces Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
