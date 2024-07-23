Rookie Wyatt Langford, Jonah Come Up Clutch To Help Texas Rangers Rally Past Lowly Chicago White Sox
ARLINGTON — This one would have really hurt.
The Texas Rangers, in desperate need of wins, were forced to rally in the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 Monday night at Globe Life Field.
Rookie Wyatt Langford came up huge in the ninth and drove in the winning walk-off run with a two-out, bases loaded single off the base of the left-field wall in the 10th.
Langford's 109.2 mph game-winning single came on a 2-2 sweeper from White Sox's right-hander Steven Wilson. The White Sox intentionally walked Corey Seager and Josh Smith to load the bases ahead of Langford. Travis Jankowski pinch-ran for Justin Foscue as the ghost runner at second base and moved to third on Leody Taveras's sacrifice bunt. Marcus Semien struck out on a foul tip before Seager and Smith were walked.
In the ninth, Langford legged out a one-out double, stole third base, and scored on Jonah Heim's game-tying two-out single up the middle.
The White Sox have the worst record in MLB and have lost eight consecutive games. Their 27-75 record is only the 12th time a team has lost 75 games in the first 102 games of the season and first since the 1979 Oakland Athletics.
But Chicago was leading 3-2 after Paul DeJong's stunning solo homer off Rangers' All-Star closer Kirby Yates in the top of the ninth.
Michael Lorenzen fought his way out of trouble in each of the first five innings and left with the game tied 2-2 after five innings.
Tommy Pham's first-inning homer gave Chicago a 1-0 lead, Semien's solo homer in the third tied it at 1-1. The White Sox reclaimed a 2-1 lead with a run in the fourth but Taveras tied with a solo homer in the fifth.
That's where it stayed until the ninth.
Lorenzen was charged with two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight in five innings. Jose Leclerc struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief behind Lorenzen.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Seager Streak Extended ... Barely
Corey Seager extended his on-base streak to 22 games when he was intentionally walked in the 10th inning. Seager's 10 intentional walks in 2024 lead MLB. Seager was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts before the game went to extras. It's the longest active streak in MLB and his second-longest such streak in 2024. He had a 30-game on-base streak from May 3 to June 14.
2. Bruce Bochy Ejection
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the top of the 5th inning by homeplate umpire Edwin Moscoso. Bochy, it is assumed, was arguing that the batter had foul tipped the previous pitch, which catcher Jonah Heim lost the handle on trying to grab the ball from his glove, allowing Luis Robert Jr. to steal second. It's Bochy's fourth ejection this season and the 85th of his career, the seventh most in MLB history.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96) faces left-hander Garrett Crochet in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
