Texas Rangers Tweak Lineup, Collect 13 Hits In Series-Opening Win Over Cardinals Night Before Trade Deadline
ST. LOUIS — Maybe the Texas Rangers offense is really back this time.
With a slightly tweaked lineup, the Rangers collected 13 hits to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the series opener Monday night at Busch Stadium.
The Rangers have 10 or more hits in five their past six games and snapped a three-game losing streak after getting swept in Toronto.
Josh Smith led off and Marcus Semien batted third in the lineup for the first time this season. Manager Bruce Bochy said the alterations are, in part, due to third baseman Josh Jung returning to the lineup on Tuesday. Bochy said he's hoping a change will spur on the offense, which has struggled to string hits together and drive in runs, especially compared to their 2023 offense.
Smith was 2 for 4 with two infield singles and hit-by-pitch. Semien was 1 for 5 with a double off the left-field wall.
Nathaniel Lowe was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in a three-run seventh to help give the Rangers bullpen some breathing room.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Evo Breezes Into Seventh
Nathan Eovaldi left with the bases loaded after three singles to start the seventh. Eovaldi was charged with three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and earned the win to improve to 8-4. David Robertson took over with the bases loaded and struck out Matt Carpenter for the first out before allowing an RBI single to right. Marcus Semien made a diving catch on a line drive up the middle and doubled-up Paul Goldschmidt at second base to end the inning.
2. Take 17 For the Team
Josh Smith was hit by a pitch for the 17th time to lead off the eighth inning. Smith leads MLB, two ahead of the Twins' Willi Castro. The next closest teammate to Smith is Adolis García, who has five HBPs this season.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57) faces former Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17) in Game 2 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
