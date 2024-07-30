Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Tweak Lineup, Collect 13 Hits In Series-Opening Win Over Cardinals Night Before Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers have had 10 or more hits in five of their past six games, including 13 in Monday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jul 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
/ Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
ST. LOUIS — Maybe the Texas Rangers offense is really back this time.

With a slightly tweaked lineup, the Rangers collected 13 hits to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the series opener Monday night at Busch Stadium.

The Rangers have 10 or more hits in five their past six games and snapped a three-game losing streak after getting swept in Toronto.

Josh Smith led off and Marcus Semien batted third in the lineup for the first time this season. Manager Bruce Bochy said the alterations are, in part, due to third baseman Josh Jung returning to the lineup on Tuesday. Bochy said he's hoping a change will spur on the offense, which has struggled to string hits together and drive in runs, especially compared to their 2023 offense.

Smith was 2 for 4 with two infield singles and hit-by-pitch. Semien was 1 for 5 with a double off the left-field wall.

Nathaniel Lowe was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in a three-run seventh to help give the Rangers bullpen some breathing room.

Three thoughts from Monday's game:

1. Evo Breezes Into Seventh

Nathan Eovaldi held the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs over six innings to earn the win Monday night.
Jul 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi left with the bases loaded after three singles to start the seventh. Eovaldi was charged with three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and earned the win to improve to 8-4. David Robertson took over with the bases loaded and struck out Matt Carpenter for the first out before allowing an RBI single to right. Marcus Semien made a diving catch on a line drive up the middle and doubled-up Paul Goldschmidt at second base to end the inning.

2. Take 17 For the Team

Rangers infielder Josh Smith was hit by a pitch for an MLB-leading 17th time Monday night in St. Louis.
Texas Rangers Josh Smith reacts after getting hit by the pitch during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Tigers lost 9-7. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Smith was hit by a pitch for the 17th time to lead off the eighth inning. Smith leads MLB, two ahead of the Twins' Willi Castro. The next closest teammate to Smith is Adolis García, who has five HBPs this season.

3. Up Next

Max Scherzer starts Game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57) faces former Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17) in Game 2 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

