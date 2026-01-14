Red Sox to Sign All-Star Ranger Suárez to Five-Year Contract

Just days after losing out in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, the Red Sox have made a move.

Boston and free agent starting pitcher Ranger Suarez on Wednesday agreed to terms on a contract, according to multiple reports. The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Suarez's deal is for five years and worth $130 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal reportedly includes no deferrals.

Suarez, Sports Illustrated's sixth-ranked remaining free agent, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he emerged as one of the most reliable starters in the big leagues. Originally a relief pitcher by trade, Suarez moved to the Phillies' starting rotation full-time in 2022, pitching to a 3.65 ERA in 155 1/3 innings while helping Philadelphia reach the World Series. Since '22, Suarez ranks among the top-50 starters in MLB in wins, ERA, innings pitched and ground-ball rate. Suarez owns a 1.48 ERA in eight career postseason starts (two in the World Series). He was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024.

Suarez is coming off a 2025 season that saw him post career bests in ERA (3.20) and innings pitched (157 1/3). The Red Sox front office, after missing out on bringing back third baseman Alex Bregman, pivoted to continue its work remodeling the club's starting rotation this winter, as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated the team might. Boston in November acquired three-time All-Star Sonny Gray from the Cardinals and in December traded for promising starter Johan Oviedo from the Pirates, giving the club one of the better pitching staffs in the American League on paper.

Red Sox projected 2026 starting rotation after Suarez signing

Position Player Name SP1 Garrett Crochet SP2 Ranger Suarez SP3 Sonny Gray SP4 Brayan Bello SP5 Johan Oviedo

Boston will also get the likes of Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval back from injuries in '26.

