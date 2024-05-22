Texas Rangers Starter Jon Gray Injury Update After Leaving Early Against Phillies
The Texas Rangers lost, 5-2, Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, but the damage could have been far worse for the long term if not for a positive update postgame.
Right-hander Jon Gray left after five innings with right groin tightness, thus leaving up to the 30th-ranked bullpen to close things out. He's expected to get an MRI, but should remain in line to make his next scheduled start this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.
Gray, who's been the backbone of the rotation amid early-season injuries to Nathan Eovaldi and Dane Dunning, tossed 75 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four.
That was a tough break for us.- Rangers manager Bruce Bochy
Bochy told reporters postgame that Gray began to feel tightness following the fifth and the team didn't want to push the issue more. Earlier in the game, outfielder Johan Rojas drilled him on a comebacker that clocked in a 96.7 mph, though both said the hit wasn't a reason for concern around when it came to the groin.
We are on top of it and trying not to overdo it too much. I feel like it's very minimal. So just work it out this week and it should be fine.- Gray on leaving early
Gray (2-2) is off to one of his best stretches in Rangers uniform, posting a 2.21 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Since the start of May, he's posted a 1.85 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and hasn't allowed more than seven hits per outing.
Gray's also been an inning-eater, thus saving the bullpen for the late frames. In four of his last five starts, he lasted at least six innings, including an eight-inning one-run performance against the Washington Nationals to close out the month of April.
Dunning (3-2, 4.10) returns from the injured list to make the start against Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.91) in Game 2 Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. CT.
