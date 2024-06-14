Inside The Rangers

Help Coming for Texas Rangers, Mariners Continue to Overpower AL West

The Texas Rangers hope to bring back several key players in the coming weeks as they try to remain within striking distance of the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates with third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrate after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix on Nov. 1, 2023.
The expected reinforcements that should be on their way continue to give the Texas Rangers. That’s about as good as it gets right now for the reigning World Series champs.

The Rangers enter an important series at the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners on Friday. Texas (33-35) remains second in the division, but the Mariners (40-31) hold a 5.5-game lead with a three-game set at T-Mobile Park running through Sunday.

As mentioned in the latest MLB Power Rankings from ESPN, the Rangers – who dropped a spot to No. 13 – need some luck and good health to come their way.

Per ESPN.com:

The Rangers continue to tread water while waiting for their IL list to shrink. If all goes well (which hasn't been the case often this season for Texas), by the time the Power Rankings are posted next week, all of Josh Jung, Max Scherzer, Jon Gray and Corey Seager could be back in the lineup. Texas will still be waiting on Tyler Mahle, Jacob deGrom and Evan Carter, among others, but it's a start. With Seattle's lead in the division growing and a rugged schedule ahead for Texas over the next three weeks, the defending champs need all the help they can get.

The Mariners held steady at No. 9 in the latest rankings, as the AL West continues to look like a two-team race … if Texas stays within striking distance. The next three games could tighten things up or give Seattle even more breathing room.

The rest of the division: Houston Astros (15), Los Angeles Angels (26) and Oakland Athletics (27).

