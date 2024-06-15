Seattle Mariners Win Opener As Familiar Face Burns Texas Rangers, Bruce Bochy Ejected
Mitch Garver hit a two-run home run in the first to quickly tie the game, and the Seattle Mariners added a run in the third inning to hold off the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The first-place Mariners extended their lead atop the American League West to 6.5 games with the win. This was the first of 13 meetings between the clubs.
Garver, an integral member of the Rangers World Series championship team last season, signed a free-agent deal with the Mariners over the winter.
He jumped on an Andrew Heaney slider for the game-tying homer to center field. That erased the Rangers two runs in the top of the first. Marcus Semien singled and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's two-out double, and Wyatt Langford singled in Lowe for the 2-0 lead.
Luis Castillo shut the Rangers down, however, over the next five innings, allowing just a single and a walk over the five innings. He struck out seven in six innings.
A couple of leadoff singles in the third led to the Mariners' go-ahead run on a force out. Heaney allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
"It felt good," Garver told Apple TV. "I've faced Andrew a few times in the past and caught him also, so I know what the shape [of his pitches] look like."
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Bruce Bochy Ejected
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by home play umpire Vic Carapazza in the fourth. Victor Robles tapped a bunt back to Heaney, who fielded it down he first-base line as Robles ran to first. Bochy took exception to Robles' rout, which was clearly on the infield-side of the line, on the grass as he ran towards first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Heaney had to hesitate a second, perhaps because of Robles' rout and he was safe. Bochy argued that runner interference should have been called. The play is not reviewable and the umpire apparently believed Robles did not affect the throw.
This is Bochy's third ejection in 2024 and the 84th of his career. He tied Ron Gardenhire for the seventh-most managerial ejections in MLB history.
2. Mariners Increase AL West Lead
If the Rangers hope to win the AL West, they have their hands full. Friday's win by the Mariners increased their division lead on the Rangers to 6.5 games. Seattle is 25-12 at home and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The clubs play 12 more times, including at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.68) face right-hander George Kirby (5-5, 3.81) in Game 2 at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will air nationally on FOX, KDFW/Ch. 4 in North Texas.