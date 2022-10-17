Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Gleider Figuereo

Gleider Figuereo is in just his first season of pro ball, but he's already making the Texas Rangers' investment in him worth it.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 20: SS Gleider Figuereo, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .268/.349/.550/.899 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 41 games and 149 at-bats. He had 40 hits, 82 total bases, five doubles, five triples and 17 walks. He struck out 41 times. He stole seven bases and was caught stealing one time.

Season Transactions: He was assigned to the Arizona Complex League Rangers on June 6. On Aug. 31, he was assigned to Down East.

Season Summary: Figuereo spent the majority of his first full season in the U.S. with the Rangers’ ACL team. In fact, 35 of his 41 games were at the ACL. His batting numbers were solid — .280/.363/.616/.979 — and he recorded practically all of his offensive numbers there. It was enough to get the Rangers to slide him over to Down East for a few games to end the season. There, he batted .208/.269/.208/.477 in six games. He had just five hits and struck out eight times in 24 at-bats.

Road Through the Organization: The Figuereo family has experience with the Rangers. Gleider’s father, right-handed pitcher Victor Figuereo spent some time in the Rangers organization, but never made it to the Majors. Gleider Figuereo signed for $80,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, and he’s just 18 years old. He jumped quickly into Dominican Summer League action last season before jumping to the mainland to join the Rangers at their ACL team this season.

What’s next: Figuereo feels like a candidate for Dominican Winter League ball, though the competition is fierce to get into that league each season. That would accelerate his development, but the Rangers also don’t have to rush him, as he plays a position where the Rangers are set at the Major League level. MLB.com projects Figuereo as a 2026 call-up. He seems a logical candidate to start his 2023 season at Down East.

