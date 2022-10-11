Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Alejandro Osuna

Alejandro Osuna is a prospect with Major League bloodlines and plenty of time to develop into a big-league outfielder.

No. 26: Alejandro Osuna, OF, Hickory Crawdads (High Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .302/.378/.427/.805 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. He played in 97 games. He had 351 at-bats, scored 68 runs, had 106 hits and 150 total bases. He had 15 doubles and a triple. He stole 34 bases and was caught stealing 18 times.

Season Transactions: Osuna started the 2022 season with Down East. He was promoted to High Class-A Hickory on July 30. He went on the 7-day injured list on Sept. 3.

Season Summary: Osuna took a big jump from 2021 in Down East when he hit just .224. With the Wood Ducks he hit .308 and was in the running for the batting title at one point. He played 76 games with the Wood Ducks before he earned his promotion to Hickory. The good news for the Rangers is that Osuna’s numbers didn’t take that much of a dip in the 21 games he played with the Crawdads. His average only dropped to .282. He ended the season on the injured list.

Road Through the Organization: Osuna signed for $125,000 out of Mexico in October of 2020. The Rangers eschewed a soft landing for him in a rookie league and sent him straight to Low Class-A Down East. He has a pedigree. He’s the younger brother of former All-Star closer Roberto Osuna and the nephew of ex-big leaguer Antonio Osuna.

What’s next: Osuna is barely 20 years old, so like some of the other prospects in the organization, the Rangers are in no rush. The consistency in his batting average from Down East to Hickory is probably the most encouraging sign that he’s starting to ‘get it’ after two years of professional baseball. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Dominican Winter League this offseason. He probably starts 2023 in Hickory, unless he shows tremendous progress in the offseason. His blend of batting average, speed and Major League pedigree makes him a player the Rangers could dangle in potential trades, too.

