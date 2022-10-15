Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo

Emiliano Teodo put together a fine season for Down East and had one of the most impressive starts of the season in August.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East. He pitched 84 1/3 innings, giving up 51 hits, 36 runs (29 earned runs), seven home runs, four hit batters and 44 walks. He struck out 115. He allowed a .171 opponent batting average and 1.13 WHIP. Teodo struck out 11 hitters in a four-inning start in late August and was named one of the Rangers’ top organizational players for that month.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 8, 2022.

Season Summary: After impressing scouts and team officials during the Arizona Complex League in 2021, he worked a full season with the Wood Ducks. What probably impressed the Rangers is that he shaved his ERA, his opponent batting average and his WHIP from 2021 to 2022, indicating that he’s getting better control of his live stuff. To say it’s electric would be an understatement. The fastball is considered high-end and consistent. He’s developing off-speed pitches to go with it.

Road Through the Organization: If Teodo continues to progress, he may end up being one of the biggest bargains in Rangers player development history. He signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2020. He didn’t reach the states for a year, but now his fastball — which can touch 100 mph — is drawing comparisons to the late Yordano Ventura.

What’s next: The 84 innings at Down East was 2 1/2 times more than he pitched at the ACL in 2021. Do the Rangers give his arm a break or do they let him get a little more work in Dominican Winter League going into spring training? Watch the video of his 11-strikeout outing and you can see what would intrigue any MLB team. If he harnesses it properly, he can progress quickly. The majority of his appearances have been starts, but his stuff could easily make him a closer or high-leverage reliever, too.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.