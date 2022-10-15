Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo

Emiliano Teodo put together a fine season for Down East and had one of the most impressive starts of the season in August.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East. He pitched 84 1/3 innings, giving up 51 hits, 36 runs (29 earned runs), seven home runs, four hit batters and 44 walks. He struck out 115. He allowed a .171 opponent batting average and 1.13 WHIP. Teodo struck out 11 hitters in a four-inning start in late August and was named one of the Rangers’ top organizational players for that month.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 8, 2022.

Season Summary: After impressing scouts and team officials during the Arizona Complex League in 2021, he worked a full season with the Wood Ducks. What probably impressed the Rangers is that he shaved his ERA, his opponent batting average and his WHIP from 2021 to 2022, indicating that he’s getting better control of his live stuff. To say it’s electric would be an understatement. The fastball is considered high-end and consistent. He’s developing off-speed pitches to go with it.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

Joe Barlow started the season as the closer for the Texas Rangers, but a blister derailed his second half.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Texas Rangers Manager Candidate: Bruce Bochy

Bruce Bochy is the latest person to reportedly talk with the Texas Rangers about their managerial opening.

By Matthew Postins
Luisangel Acuna
Play

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins

Road Through the Organization: If Teodo continues to progress, he may end up being one of the biggest bargains in Rangers player development history. He signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2020. He didn’t reach the states for a year, but now his fastball — which can touch 100 mph — is drawing comparisons to the late Yordano Ventura.

What’s next: The 84 innings at Down East was 2 1/2 times more than he pitched at the ACL in 2021. Do the Rangers give his arm a break or do they let him get a little more work in Dominican Winter League going into spring training? Watch the video of his 11-strikeout outing and you can see what would intrigue any MLB team. If he harnesses it properly, he can progress quickly. The majority of his appearances have been starts, but his stuff could easily make him a closer or high-leverage reliever, too.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo

Emiliano Teodo put together a fine season for Down East and had one of the most impressive starts of the season in August.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East. He pitched 84 1/3 innings, giving up 51 hits, 36 runs (29 earned runs), seven home runs, four hit batters and 44 walks. He struck out 115. He allowed a .171 opponent batting average and 1.13 WHIP. Teodo struck out 11 hitters in a four-inning start in late August and was named one of the Rangers’ top organizational players for that month.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 8, 2022.

Season Summary: After impressing scouts and team officials during the Arizona Complex League in 2021, he worked a full season with the Wood Ducks. What probably impressed the Rangers is that he shaved his ERA, his opponent batting average and his WHIP from 2021 to 2022, indicating that he’s getting better control of his live stuff. To say it’s electric would be an understatement. The fastball is considered high-end and consistent. He’s developing off-speed pitches to go with it.

Road Through the Organization: If Teodo continues to progress, he may end up being one of the biggest bargains in Rangers player development history. He signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2020. He didn’t reach the states for a year, but now his fastball — which can touch 100 mph — is drawing comparisons to the late Yordano Ventura.

What’s next: The 84 innings at Down East was 2 1/2 times more than he pitched at the ACL in 2021. Do the Rangers give his arm a break or do they let him get a little more work in Dominican Winter League going into spring training? Watch the video of his 11-strikeout outing and you can see what would intrigue any MLB team. If he harnesses it properly, he can progress quickly. The majority of his appearances have been starts, but his stuff could easily make him a closer or high-leverage reliever, too.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texas Rangers Manager Candidate: Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
Luisangel Acuna
News

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Three Results

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Yu Darvish
News

Rangers in Playoffs? MLB Postseason Features Familiar Faces

By Richie Whitt
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Yankees' Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

By Mike Fisher
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospects Wraps: Avery Weems

By Matthew Postins