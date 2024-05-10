Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers hit the final leg of their 10-game, 10-day road trip when they arrive in the Mile High City for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.
The Rangers (22-17) are heading to Denver on a high note after taking three out of four from the Oakland Athletics, a series that included a scheduled doubleheader.
The trip to Oakland was eventful. The Rangers called Jack Leiter up to make his second career MLB start. They traded for outfielder Robbie Grossman after moving outfielder Wyatt Langford to the 10-day injured list.
Texas also put two more pitchers on the 15-day injured list. Starter Dane Dunning is suffering from a shoulder issue that the Rangers don’t believe will keep him on the list longer than 15 days. Meanwhile, reliever Josh Sborz is on the injured list for the second time with a rotator cuff issue. The Rangers will call up his replacement before Friday’s opener.
The Rockies (9-28) are one of the worst teams in baseball and give the Rangers a chance to extend their series winning streak to five. That streak has enabled them to get back in the driver’s seat in the American League West.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Rockies
Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colo.
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 2.50)
Colorado Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 3.79)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.50)
Colorado Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.54)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 2:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Colorado Rockies: RHP Dakota Hudson (0-6, 6.35)
Upcoming Homestand
May 13-16: vs. Cleveland Guardians
May 17-19: vs. Los Angeles Angels