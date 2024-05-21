Texas Rangers Face Top Team in MLB Power Rankings to Open Trip
For a club trying to regain its footing, the start of this six-game road trip might not be too kind on the Texas Rangers.
Then again, it might be exactly what the reigning World Series champions need.
The Rangers face arguably the best team around – at least according to the latest MLB.com Power Rankings – starting Tuesday night. The three-game set at the Philadelphia Phillies follows a disappointing homestand for Texas.
The Rangers (24-24) are No. 11 in the latest power rankings, the same as last week. Texas has dropped seven of its last nine games heading into a showdown at Citizens Bank Park. Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08) takes the hill for the Rangers opposite Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37) in the series opener.
We all thought we were getting a Rangers-Phillies World Series last year -- those two final games of the NLCS in Philadelphia still seem inexplicable -- but we will get to watch the teams face off this week under entirely different circumstances: The Rangers are trying to crawl above .500, and the Phillies … well, I think we’ve established at this point that the Phillies are the best team in baseball.- MLB.com
The Phillies moved into the top spot on MLB.com’s list from No. 2 last week.
Some more historical Phillies love: Their 34-14 start is the best start to a season they’ve had since their beloved 1993 team, which, if you’re into this sort of stuff, raised its record to 34-14 by beating the Rockies 18-1 in Denver in a game that featured two home runs from Darren Daulton and one from winning pitcher Tommy Greene (one of four he hit in his career). To keep the 1993 vibes going, we suggest all current Phillies grow out curly mullets and play “Whoomp! (There It Is)” before every at-bat.- MLB.com
As for the rest of the American League West, the division-leading Seattle Mariners are ranked No. 10 followed by the rising Houston Astros (18), Oakland Athletics (26) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
