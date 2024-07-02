Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers return home still trying to find themselves after what can only be called a disastrous road trip last week.
When the Rangers (38-46) host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, they will do so having lost six straight games last week before salvaging Sunday's finale with a victory over Baltimore.
That win included the first cycle in ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball history, authored by Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford.
Can he do that every game? The Rangers could use it right about now as they are eight games back of Seattle in the American League West.
The Rangers, however, only lost a half-game in the standings after losing three out of four to Baltimore.
Texas needs reinforcements on offense. still hasn’t found his way back into the lineup and is back with a specialist to determine the next steps in his recovery from a fractured wrist. He never took the batting practice the Rangers were hoping he would while on the road trip.
There is good news. The Dallas Morning News reported that shortstop Corey Seager doesn’t have any wrist damage after he was hit by a pitch on Sunday in Baltimore. His return will come down to soreness. That’s where Monday’s day off may help.
San Diego (46-42) enters the series firmly in the NL Wild Card race but won’t have Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup. The former Rangers’ son is out until after the All-Star break with an injury.
Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres: How to Watch, Listen
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.45)
San Diego Padres: RHP Dylan Cease (7-6, 3.84)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only) Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (3-4, 3.77)
San Diego Padres: RHP Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.25)
Thursday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 1.74)
San Diego Padres: RHP Michael King (6-5, 3.61)
Remaining Series Before All-Star Break
July 5-7: vs. Tampa Bay
July 8-10: at Los Angeles Dodgers
July 12-14: at Houston