Wow! Watch Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford Hit For Cycle Against Baltimore Orioles
Wyatt Langford left no doubt.
The Texas Rangers rookie hit for the cycle after going 4 for 5 with four RBI in Sunday night's 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
Langford, the No. 4 overall pick in July's MLB draft, completed the cycle with a no-doubt-about-it three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning. Statcast estimated the exit velocity to be 107.4 mph and a distance of 404 feet.
It's the 11th cycle in Rangers history and the first since Carlos Gomez on April 29, 2017, against the Los Angeles Angels.
It's the first cycle hit in the Majors in 2024.
Langford, 22, flew out in his first at-bat in the second before hitting a 104 mph triple to left field, a 102.5 mph double to center field, and a 102.9 mph infield single to shortstop in the sixth. Each of his first three hits showed off Langford's speed.
He's the youngest Rangers rookie to hit for the cycle and is only the second Rangers rookie to do it, along with Oddibe McDowell in 1985.
It's the first cycle hit on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
He’s also the 17th player to have an inside-the-park home run, a grand slam, and a cycle in the same season and the first rookie ever.
Langford is batting .260 with four homers, four triples, nine doubles and 35 RBI in 60 games.
Langford missed 20 games in May with a hamstring strain. He has been outstanding at the plate since returning on May 28. He's batting .309 and has three homers and 15 RBI in his past 15 games.
