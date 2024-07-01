Josh Jung's Return To Texas Rangers Lineup Delayed. When Will He Return?
Injuries have helped derail the Texas Rangers from a strong first half as the defending World Series champions. That hasn't changed entering July.
Third baseman Josh Jung suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process for the surgery he had on his fractured wrist in April. The All-Star was expected to hit live batting practice in Milwaukee, but manager Bruce Bochy told MLB.com that Jung needed to give his wrist several days of rest and that the club did not want him rushing back before he was ready.
Jung is scheduled to have his wrist evaluated by a specialist on Monday.
“He’s disappointed. A couple of days ago he was feeling really good. We were optimistic he would be swinging today. There is still just a little soreness in there. We want to get rid of that before we ramp him up again.”- Bruce Bochy told MLB.com
Jung has been out since April 1 when his right wrist was fractured by a pitch.
Jung played four rehab games for Triple-A Round Rock two weeks ago and the club was hoping he would be available to join the roster during its just road trip to Milwaukee and Baltimore. However, tendon inflammation above the surgery area forced the club to reconsider Jung's timeline.
Jung was hoping to hit batting practice over the weekend in Baltimore, but again, the club decided to let his wrist rest.
Bochy said Jung would likely return for another rehab assignment before being activated.
“It’s not like he’s going to take some swings one day and we’re going to activate him. We want to take care of him and make sure, when we do activate him, he’s good to go and we’re not putting him at risk.”- Bruce Bochy on Jung's rehab process
Texas, which avoided a sweep with an 11-2 win Sunday night over the Orioles, returns to Globe Life Field for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres starting Tuesday evening.
