GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins Doubleheader

Texas plays a Monday doubleheader at the Miami Marlins before returning home to face the Oakland Athletics.

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for a two-game doubleheader with the Miami Marlins on Monday, as they wrap up their three-game interleague series.

The Rangers and Marlins were supposed to play early in the season, but the MLB lockout forced them to reschedule those games. The Rangers and Marlins played a game in Miami on the Thursday after the All-Star Break.

The Rangers (60-79) are coming off a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. They expect to activate pitcher Jon Gray for the second game of today’s doubleheader. They have lost 12 of their last 14 games and they are 8-17 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Texas Rangers (60-79) at Miami Marlins (57-82)

Sept. 12, 2022, loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.: Game 1, 12:10 CT; Game 2, 6:10 CT

Starting Pitchers

Game 1

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80)

Vs.

MIA: LHP Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51)

Game 2

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.83)

Vs.

MIA: TBA

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers Control Blue Jays in Finale

With Martin Perez on the hill, Texas salvaged a win in the three-game series with the Blue Jays.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jon Gray
Rangers Pitching Moves Set Up Notable Return

Texas designated Saturday's starter for assignment, called up a starter and set the rotation for Monday's makeup doubleheader.

By Matthew Postins

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Marlins — Bally Sports Florida

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Marlins – FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis Garcia

DH Mark Mathias

3B Josh Jung

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

CF Bubba Thompson

-

Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

LF Jon Berti

3B Brian Anderson

DH Garrett Cooper

CF JJ Bleday

2B Charles Leblanc

SS Miguel Rojas

C Jacob Stallings

RF Jerar Encarnacion

1B Lewin Diaz

Scroll down to get ready for today's game.

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers Control Blue Jays in Finale

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jon Gray
Rangers Pitching Moves Set Up Notable Return

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Watch: George W. Bush at Rangers Sept. 11 Ceremony

By Matthew Postins
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
GAME UPDATES: How Rangers Beat Blue Jays

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Postgame Notes: Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Saturday

By Matthew Postins
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Hearn: 'You've Got to Give Back'

By Matthew Postins