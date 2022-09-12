Texas plays a Monday doubleheader at the Miami Marlins before returning home to face the Oakland Athletics.

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for a two-game doubleheader with the Miami Marlins on Monday, as they wrap up their three-game interleague series.

The Rangers and Marlins were supposed to play early in the season, but the MLB lockout forced them to reschedule those games. The Rangers and Marlins played a game in Miami on the Thursday after the All-Star Break.

The Rangers (60-79) are coming off a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. They expect to activate pitcher Jon Gray for the second game of today’s doubleheader. They have lost 12 of their last 14 games and they are 8-17 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Texas Rangers (60-79) at Miami Marlins (57-82)

Sept. 12, 2022, loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.: Game 1, 12:10 CT; Game 2, 6:10 CT

Starting Pitchers

Game 1

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80)

Vs.

MIA: LHP Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51)

Game 2

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.83)

Vs.

MIA: TBA

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Marlins — Bally Sports Florida

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Marlins – FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis Garcia

DH Mark Mathias

3B Josh Jung

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

CF Bubba Thompson

-

Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

LF Jon Berti

3B Brian Anderson

DH Garrett Cooper

CF JJ Bleday

2B Charles Leblanc

SS Miguel Rojas

C Jacob Stallings

RF Jerar Encarnacion

1B Lewin Diaz