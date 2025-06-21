Inside The Rays

Gameday Preview (Saturday): Rays Look to Continue Mastery Over Tigers

For the second straight weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing a team with the best record in baseball. This time it's the Detroit Tigers. Here's a preview of the game, with batting orders, stats on the two starting pitchers and lots of newsy nuggets.

Tom Brew

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30).
/ Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
TAMPA, Fla. — It's an early work day for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. They'll take on the Detroit Tigers, the best team in baseball right now, in an early 12:10 p.m. ET start.

The Rays won the series opener 14-8 on Friday. So with a win on Saturday, the Rays would move to a season-high nine games above .500 and improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 series, 9-2-2 in their last 13 and 12-4-2 in their last 18.

They would remain unbeaten in their last eight home sets, improving to 7-0-1, their longest stretch since May 2–June 25, 2023 (7-0-2). They've also been really good against the best teams in the game. A win Saturday would improve them to 4-2-0 vs. teams that entered the series leading their division, recording their fourth straight series win over such clubs (also: at San Diego, at the New York Yankees and at the New York Mets. They'd be 6-0-1 in their last seven sets vs. teams that entered with a .500 or better record.

Here are the details on the game:

How to watch Tigers-Rays

  • Who: Detroit Tigers (48-29) at Tampa Bay Rays (42-34)
  • When: Saturday, June 21 at 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
  • TV: FanDuel Sports Sun; MLB Network
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
  • Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at HardRockBet.com at minus-135, and the Tigers' money line odds are plus-115. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-140 odds, and the Tigers plus-1.5 runs at minus-185 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

Tigers batting order

  1. Colt Keith 1B
  2. Gleybar Torres 2B
  3. Kerry Carpenter DH
  4. Riley Greene LF
  5. Wenceel Perez RF
  6. Javier Baez SS
  7. Zach McKinstrey 3B
  8. Parker Meadows CF
  9. Jake Rodgers C

Rays batting order

  1. Yandy Diaz DH
  2. Brandon Lowe 2B
  3. Junior Caminero 3B
  4. Jonathan Aranda 1B
  5. Christopher Morel LF
  6. Josh Lowe RF
  7. Jose Caballero CF
  8. Taylor Walls SS
  9. Danny Jansen C

Pitching matchup

  • RYAN PEPIOT, Tampa Bay Rays: Ryan Pepiot is 4-6 with a 3.11 earned run average. ... The 27-year-old Indianapolis native is making his 16th start of the season and he has been terrific in his last five starts, dating back to May 25. He's 2-1, and has allowed only six runs in 33 1/3 innings, good for a 1.62 ERA. ... In his last start on Monday against Baltimore, he pitched a career-high eight innings in a 7-1 win, allowed just a run and four hits. He was efficient, too, getting those 24 outs on just 96 pitches.
  • SAWYER GIPSON-LONG, Detroit Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long, a 27-year-old from Lithia Springs, Ga., is making his fourth appearance of the season for Detroit. He's 0-0, with a 3.97 ERA. ... He's pitched 11 1/3 innings so far, and has 10 strikeouts and just two walks. ... He started four games for the Tigers in 2023, and pitched five innings in each game. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and the Tigers won three of his four starts.

Newsy Tigers-Rays nuggets

  • TOUGH MATCHUP FOR CARPENTER: Detroit slugger Kerry Carpenter won't like seeing Ryan Pepiot on the mound on Saturday. He's 0-for-9 against him all-time, with three strikeouts. Parker Meadows has struggled as well, going just 1-for-7. Riley Greene has had the best success], going 2-for-5 with a home run. ... No Rays hitters have ever faced Gipson-Long
  • STRANGE LOSS FOR TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers still have the best record in baseball, but they had a historic loss on Friday night, falling 14-8. It was the first time all year that they've scored eight runs or more in a game — and lost. They were 27-0 before Friday night. ... It was also strange that they lost a series opener. They were 20-4 before Friday night.
