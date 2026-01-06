Rays Make Smart Trade Taking a Shot on Tigers Right-Handed Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays created quite a void in their lineup when second baseman Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

First and foremost, finding a second baseman to replace him will not be easy. There are no clear-cut in-house options, which could lead to the Rays having to get creative and think outside the box.

Also, replacing that kind of production at the plate will be difficult. Lowe was one of the most productive players at his position with the bat in baseball. A true power threat at a position not normally known for run production.

Unless Tampa Bay pulls off a trade for Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals or Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, replacing his production at the keystone will be tough. But the team could find that kind of production elsewhere in the lineup.

Rays acquire Justyn-Henry Malloy from Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy (44) runs after batting a double against New York Mets during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why it is such a worthwhile risk to make the trade that the Rays did. They acquired Justyn-Henry Malloy from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. He was recently designated for assignment by the Tigers to clear a roster spot.

Only 25 years old, he is the exact kind of player Tampa Bay should be targeting to add to its roster. They aren’t ever going to be spending in the highest tier of free agency, but could get really solid production from a player of Malloy’s caliber if deployed correctly.

The Rays needed another right-handed-hitting outfielder, and he could fill that void. His overall numbers aren’t great at the Major League level. Through 357 total plate appearances, he has a .209/.311/.346 slash line with an 85 OPS+.

OF Justyn-Henry Malloy has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for a cash consideration. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) January 6, 2026

He does have 23 extra-base hits and 38 RBI, showing some power and run production capabilities, but he has a -0.6 bWAR. However, while more overall development is needed, he already looks capable of handling a platoon role against left-handed pitching.

In his Big League career, he has a .250/.397/.423 slash line in 131 plate appearances. He has 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBI in that span.

Rays acquire 1B/COF Justyn Henry-Malloy (25) from DET. He’s struggled a bit in MLB but has a career .286/.416/.467 (142 wRC+) line in the minors.



Has shown a standout eye at the plate, above avg pull-side pop & great BABIPs. He’s performed against LHP and has MiLB options left. pic.twitter.com/SQPIHm7Ruw — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) January 6, 2026

There is a lot of untapped potential with Malloy, who has crushed the ball in the minor leagues. In 1,914 plate appearances, he has an impressive .286/.416/.467 slash line, showcasing patience and a great eye at the plate.

This past season at Triple-A Toledo, he looked more than ready for an extended look in the Major Leagues. Through 72 games and 329 plate appearances, he had a .322/.453/.502 slash line with 20 doubles and nine home runs. As shared by Running From The OPS on X, his metrics were incredible.

Justyn-Henry Malloy destroyed AAA this season, posting a 163 wRC+, .955 OPS, and a .394 xwOBA with his pull-happy profile. He walked at a 16.8% clip and has a career 136 wRC+ against LHP at the MLB level. He should be claimed by an MLB team very soon. Still only 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/YYYW3Up7Ow — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) December 21, 2025

Tampa Bay has nothing to lose by adding Malloy to its Big League roster and seeing what he can do with a real opportunity at playing time. He has options remaining, so if things don’t go well, he can be sent back down to the minor leagues to work on some stuff.

Alas, with their need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, he could carve out a significant role right from the start and be a fixture in the lineup, at least against left-handed pitching.

