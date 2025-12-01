MLB Insider Believes Rays' Free Agent Pete Fairbanks Will Be Next Closer to Sign

As the winter meetings get closer for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team should start to see a bit more activity in the coming weeks regarding free agents and trades.

After a disappointing year in 2025, the Rays are hopeful to improve this winter and get back into contention in the American League. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay plays in arguably the most challenging division in baseball, and the team has already seen some others in the division make improvements this winter.

Even though they have new ownership in place, the team isn’t expected to increase payroll much, and that could end up hurting their chances. Teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles have already spent money and improved this winter.

The Rays aren’t going to be able to keep up with those teams in spending, but they are a savvy team when it comes to finding talent and making moves. Unfortunately, one of the decisions that they made this winter might have been one that they come to regret soon.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Pete Fairbanks being expected as the next closer to sign following the Ryan Helsley deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Fairbanks Likely Will Warrant Similar Deal

Following the signing of Helsley by the Orioles, the closer and relief market might start to take shape soon. Edwin Diaz is the top prize, but there are a number of other strong options, including Fairbanks.

The former closer of Tampa Bay is coming off a very strong season in which he saved 27 games and had a 2.83 ERA. With multiple successful campaigns as the closer for the Rays, Fairbanks is going to be a very tempting option for teams to pursue.

Based on what Helsley just received from the Orioles, that figures to be in the same range as what Fairbanks can expect. While the right-hander who is heading to Baltimore might have a bit of a higher upside and some more career accolades, the Rays’ former closer has been remarkably consistent.

For Tampa Bay, it will be very interesting to see the type of money that their former closer receives. If he gets a deal similar to Helsley, the Rays might have made a mistake not picking up his option and trading him. While the likely wouldn’t have gotten the best return, it would have surely been something of value rather than letting him go for free.

