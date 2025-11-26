Padres' Veteran Free Agent Seen as Good Fit for Rays This Offseason

With the offseason starting up for the Tampa Bay Rays it has somewhat surprisingly been a quiet start to free agency.

As the market starts to establish itself, the Rays will be seeking to see how things begin to shake out to see if they can make a signing or two. While Tampa Bay isn’t going to be a major spender, they have a few needs that they will likely look to fill in free agency.

If the Rays are going to be active in the trade market, it would more than likely be the team looking to move a veteran talent or two nearing the end of their contracts. With the recent decision not to pick up the team option of Pete Fairbanks, the Rays will likely be using some of that money elsewhere.

While there are a couple of needs, one position clearly needs to be upgraded this winter. Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the one free agent that every team should sign. For the Rays, he mentioned San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz as a great target.

Diaz Wouldn’t Solve the Problem

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While adding some depth to the position and a proven veteran in Diaz would be nice, it wouldn’t solve the real problem for the team. Tampa Bay is a franchise that has not been receiving any positive offensive production from the catcher position for multiple years now.

Even though Diaz is a good defender, he struggled at the plate in 2025 with the Padres. Last campaign, he slashed .204/.270/.337 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 106 games played. With a need to improve their offensive production behind the plate, Diaz isn’t going to be the answer that they are seeking.

Currently, the options behind the plate are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. Like Diaz, neither of these players has proved to be an above-average hitter in the Majors. However, they are the options that they have right now, but it’s far from ideal.

In a perfect world, the Rays would be able to pursue a free agent like J.T. Realmuto or potentially a trade for someone like Adley Rutschman or Sean Murphy. With options being limited, it showcases why the franchise has had such a hard time improving at the position. Teams very rarely let a good catcher leave, and Tampa Bay will be hoping to find someone to provide them with what they need.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: