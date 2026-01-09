Rays Seen as Potential Great Fit for Phillies Slugger in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very active team so far this winter, and they will need to continue to be if they want to compete in the American League East.

As expected, following a season in which three teams from the division made the postseason, the AL East is once again shaping up to be one of the best divisions in baseball. For Tampa Bay, they have made moves this winter that both help and hurt them for 2026, with the additions of a couple of veteran free agents, but also the trading of some key players.

Fortunately, even though the team has needs, it has been a slow-moving offseason, and there are still options available in free agency that could help them. With most of their arbitration-eligible players settling, the team should have a relatively clear idea of where payroll is and get aggressive once again in free agency to finish off their offseason improvements. While there are some needs, one position in particular makes sense.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the Rays being an excellent fit for Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in free agency.

Realmuto Should Be a Top Target

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The catcher position has been a massive weakness for the franchise, and it is unfortunately shaping up to be one once again heading into the 2026 campaign. Currently, neither Nick Fortes nor Hunter Feduccia has created much reason to believe that either can be the everyday starter for the team.

With the position being a premier one, options are a bit limited for the Rays to improve. In free agency, it is clearly Realmuto who is the best option available, and he makes a lot of sense for Tampa Bay. The Rays will be hoping that Dominic Keegan can develop into their starter in the future, but that could make Realmuto an excellent stopgap until the talented prospect is ready.

Even though Realmuto might not be the All-Star caliber player he once was, he would be a significant upgrade for Tampa Bay behind the plate. Offensively, the team has struggled to find consistent production, and Realmuto is still capable of being an above-average hitter at the plate and could be a key piece if the Rays are looking to compete.

While Realmuto should likely still be on the Phillies’ radar based on their catching situation if he left, the Rays are also an appealing team to keep an eye on as a strong fit.

