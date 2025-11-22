Rays Closer Ranked Highly Among Other Free Agents This Offseason

With the offseason underway, the Tampa Bay Rays have been very busy so far with a plethora of moves to try to improve this team for 2026.

Coming into the winter, adding depth was a priority for the team. This was an area that the team might have been lacking a bit in 2025, and when injuries hit, they were exposed. So far, that appears to be the plan of attack to start the winter, but there are still plenty of other things to try and accomplish.

While the team has a good chunk of their core returning, they do have a few positions that need to be addressed. Whether that comes via a trade or free agency, Tampa Bay knows that they will have to improve in order to compete in the American League East.

At the start of the offseason, the team did lose a significant piece to free agency on their own surprising decision. Now, even though they could have dealt him, he has emerged as one of the better free-agent relief pitchers.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently ranked all of the free agents into tiers, and for Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, he came in ranked in the third tier, right in the middle of the pack.

Fairbanks Will Have Plenty of Suitors

With the early indications being that Fairbanks is going to have a strong market in free agency as a closer, it makes the Rays’ decision not to pick up his team option and trade him even more surprising. While staying healthy has been a bit of a problem for the right-hander, he has been a really solid closer and can be one for a contending team.

In 2025, he totaled a career-high 27 saves and an ERA under 3.00. Plenty of teams are going to be interested in a closer that can put up those types of numbers, and he figures to not only garner a lot of interest but also could be in line for a multi-year deal.

For Tampa Bay, the decision to let Fairbanks go into free agency willingly certainly wasn’t taken lightly, but the team must believe that they have the necessary weapons in the bullpen to replace him. They did add a couple of new arms last year and have some talent in the system as well that could help. However, it still feels like they should have been able to trade him based on early offseason interest.

