Aaron Judge To Red Sox? The Yankees' Star  Didn't Shut The Notion Down

Would New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge actually consider coming to Boston next season?

Before Wednesday night's postgame comments, the idea of Judge in a Red Sox uniform was merely a notion rival fans would post about to instill fear in the Yankees fanbase.

That was until Judge fueled the rumor mill further with headline-worthy comments.

When asked if he would consider signing with the Red Sox this offseason, Judge had an interesting response.

"Oooh," Judge told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive's Matt Vautour. "We’ll talk about that at the end of the year."

The question was sparked by his animated answer about how much he appreciated both the Boston fanbase and playing at Fenway Park.

"They’re some of the best (fans) in baseball," Judge said. "They’re going to boo you and say some things. They're going to make you laugh. It's all part of it. They have a lot of great history here. This is one of the best places to play. It's always fun to go out there and try to put on a show."

It could be nothing, but it certainly sounded like if the money aligned with his expectations, the soon-to-be American League MVP would consider making the cross-rivalry trip in the offseason.

Judge clubbed two home runs Wednesday night at Fenway Park, aiding the Yankees' extra-innings, 7-6 win over the Red Sox. He's now hitting .310 with 23 doubles, 57 home runs and 123 RBIs in 138 games.

The Yankees' slugger leads the league in home runs (20 more than Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber in second place), RBIs, runs scored (116), walks (88), intentional walks (16), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692), OPS (1.105), OPS+ (209) and total bases (352).

In other words, he'd be an incredible pickup for the Red Sox, who will have a chance to steal the face of the Yankees franchise this offseason.

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook and Twitter.