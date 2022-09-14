Skip to main content

Aaron Judge To Red Sox? The Yankees' Star  Didn't Shut The Notion Down

Now onto the real concern, who would wear No. 99? Judge or Verdugo?

Would New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge actually consider coming to Boston next season?

Before Wednesday night's postgame comments, the idea of Judge in a Red Sox uniform was merely a notion rival fans would post about to instill fear in the Yankees fanbase. 

That was until Judge fueled the rumor mill further with headline-worthy comments.

When asked if he would consider signing with the Red Sox this offseason, Judge had an interesting response.

"Oooh," Judge told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive's Matt Vautour. "We’ll talk about that at the end of the year."

The question was sparked by his animated answer about how much he appreciated both the Boston fanbase and playing at Fenway Park.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"They’re some of the best (fans) in baseball," Judge said. "They’re going to boo you and say some things. They're going to make you laugh. It's all part of it. They have a lot of great history here. This is one of the best places to play. It's always fun to go out there and try to put on a show."

It could be nothing, but it certainly sounded like if the money aligned with his expectations, the soon-to-be American League MVP would consider making the cross-rivalry trip in the offseason. 

Judge clubbed two home runs Wednesday night at Fenway Park, aiding the Yankees' extra-innings, 7-6 win over the Red Sox. He's now hitting .310 with 23 doubles, 57 home runs and 123 RBIs in 138 games.

The Yankees' slugger leads the league in home runs (20 more than Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber in second place), RBIs, runs scored (116), walks (88), intentional walks (16), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692), OPS (1.105), OPS+ (209) and total bases (352).

In other words, he'd be an incredible pickup for the Red Sox, who will have a chance to steal the face of the Yankees franchise this offseason.

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook and Twitter

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox News

Aaron Judge To Red Sox? The Yankees' Star Didn't Shut The Notion Down

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi Takes Next Step In Rehab Process At Fenway Park

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

MLB.com Names Red Sox Player With Most To Prove By Season's End

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Unknown Pitching Prospect With 98 MPH Fastball Rising Up Red Sox's System

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox News

Introducing Sports Illustrated's Boston Red Sox Site: Inside The Red Sox

By Scott Neville