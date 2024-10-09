Phillies Urged To Poach Red Sox's Projected $72 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox are entering an important offseason that could see some important pieces leave the organization.
Boston had an up-and-down 2024 season that ended with an 81-81 record. That is better than each of the last two seasons and now it seems like the Red Sox are going to be active in the free-agent and trade markets this winter.
While this is the case, Boston could lose some players as well, even if it is more aggressive this winter. One player who already has been consistently mentioned as someone who could leave the club is star closer Kenley Jansen.
Jansen spent the last two years in Boston and was impressive, but will be a free agent this winter. There were trade rumors involving him for months, but the Red Sox held on to him. That may not be the case for much longer. Plus, on the outside looking in it doesn't necessarily seem that Jansen wants to return, but that is speculation.
He will have plenty of suitors in free agency and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer urged the Philadelphia Phillies to get involved in his sweepstakes.
"It was a good year for the Phillies bullpen, which ultimately ranked sixth in fWAR," Rymer said. "But with Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez slated for free agency, it'll take some effort to keep the good times lasting into 2025...
"Any number of pending free agents could upgrade his spot, including Kirby Yates, Kenley Jansen or Blake Treinen. The catch is that they also figure to be more expensive, but it would be in character if the Phillies opted to spare no expense."
Jansen is projected to get $72 million this winter in free agency. Any team that signs him will be paying a lot, but he is worth it.
