Red Sox Announce Roster Moves; 14 Invited to Spring Training

One of the surest signs that baseball is coming arrived on Friday, as the Boston Red Sox announced a new round of non-roster invites for spring training.

If you think NRIs don't matter, think again. Rob Refsnyder was one before the 2022 season, and John Schreiber the same year. Sean Newcomb was the most notable name on the list last year (not including the top prospects like Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell), and he went on to pitch well for the Athletics once the Red Sox let him go.

The #RedSox have added fourteen non-roster invitees to the team’s 2026 Spring Training roster: pic.twitter.com/UrE4uCuYG4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 23, 2026

On Friday, Boston named 14 additional non-roster invites on top of the seven they had confirmed weeks ago. Let's examine the list, and answer some key questions about the players involved.

Who was already invited, and who joined on Friday?

Boston had already invited pitchers Osvaldo Berrios, Hobie Harris, Devin Sweet, Alec Gamboa, and T.J. Sikkema, catcher Jason Delay, and infielder Vinny Capra to camp before Friday.

Now, they are joined by: pitchers Tayron Guerrero, Seth Martinez, Wyatt Olds, Jacob Webb, Noah Song, and Jeremy Wu-Yelland, catchers Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario, catcher/first baseman Nathan Hickey, infielder Mikey Romero, infielders/outfielders Tyler McDonough and Max Ferguson, and outfielders Allan Castro and Braiden Ward.

Who are some of the key names to watch?

The list definitely begins with Romero, who is the highest-ranked prospect on the list by far at No. 6 in the Red Sox organization (per MLB Pipeline). He'll be looking to build on his 17-homer campaign and solidify himself as a future big-leaguer.

Ward, a speedster, seems as if he should get a shot at the big leagues sometime this year, even if it's in a pinch-running role. Song has been a Red Sox fan favorite for a long time, and some are definitely hoping this is the year he gets his long-awaited big-league debut.

Another interesting name is Baez, who was acquired in the trade for infielder Tristan Gray earlier this week. We know Boston isn't particularly comfortable with the catching depth chart at the major league level, and the 24-year-old Baez has had some encouraging offensive seasons.

Could any of the 14 realistically be fighting for a spot?

Honestly, probably not. It would be fun for Romero to play so well that he forces the issue, but even if the Red Sox make the entire fan base mad by not adding any more infielders, he's probably behind Nick Sogard, Romy Gonzalez, Nate Eaton, and David Hamilton on the infield depth chart.

You never know with pitchers, so if there were odds published on this, the most likely long shot might be Seth Martinez, as he's the only one with significant recent big-league experience. Tayron Guerrero throws triple-digit heat, so he's a name to keep an eye on as well.

