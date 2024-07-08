Cubs Gold Glove Winner Could Be Traded; Will Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
The Boston Red Sox should be in the market for a little more depth in the middle infield right now with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
The trade deadline is under a month away and it's almost time for Boston to make a decision, It hasn't seemed like the front office has been committed to buying and investing in the current Red Sox, but they are playing too well to not do so.
Boston has been fantastic over the last month and is looking like a real playoff team. With injuries piling up, though, they should be looking for more depth. It wouldn't hurt to add some second base depth and one player who could be available is Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Cubs are telling teams they still remain undecided whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, but are preparing for a potential sale, with (Cody Bellinger), Jameson Taillon, and Nico Hoerner expected to draw interest," Nightengale said. "It’s hard to believe how things went south on the Northside after their 17-9 start."
Hoerner doesn't have a massive name, but he is a Gold Glove Award winner who can play both second base and shortstop and is a career .273 hitter. He is below that this season at .244 but does have four home runs, 23 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
Landing someone like Hoerner could raise the Red Sox's floor by adding some much-needed depth at a low cost.
