Insider Claims Red Sox 'Better Be Buyers;' Floats Deal For Breakout Star
The Boston Red Sox shouldn't consider any possibility other than adding this summer at the trade deadline.
Boston has had a rough few years but looks like a playoff team right now. The Red Sox have dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season and don't have as much talent as a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers but have found a way to just grind out wins.
The Red Sox's starting rotation has been better than expected, the offense has struggled but has come up with timely runs, and some of Boston's young players are thriving in new opportunities.
Boston is a team to be excited about and should be invested in as such. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal even went as far as to claim Boston "better be buyers" and mentioned Los Angeles Angels breakout star Luis Rengifo as an option.
"They better be buyers," Rosenthal said. "They are playing like a team that is hell-bent on making the postseason and (manager Alex Cora) has them going. They're athletic. They're young. They're exciting. What they could use is another starting pitcher. They have had great starting pitching all season but the problem is they are one injury away from a real problem occurring. Also, with them, a middle infielder would be great. Someone like Luis Rengifo who is on the (Injured List) right now for the Angels. He has kind of stabilized them a little bit."
Rengifo has shined so far this season this season and is having a career year. The 27-year-old is slashing .315/.358/..442 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. That type of production could be exactly what Boston needs. Plus, he can play all over the diamond.
