MLB Insider Shares Two Players Red Sox Must Sign After Rafael Devers Trade

Boston needs to secure its future by retaining its top talent

Colin Keane

Feb 27, 2018; Fort Myers, FL, USA;Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (50) and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) hat and gloves play in the dugout at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
What moves must the Boston Red Sox make following the departure of Rafael Devers?

This vital question was asked to New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday when he appeared as a guest on MLB Central.

Heyman’s response involved two key pieces for Boston: Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony.

“I do think they are a playoff team this year, but in terms of the fans, they've got work to do,” Heyman said.

“And it certainly should start with Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony … they should try to lock up Bregman.”

“I mean, look, he's got an opt-out… he's gonna opt out. There's no way around that at this point.”

“This is a guy that really fits Boston; he loves it in that big market,” Heyman continued. “He's a winner; this is a young team. This is the perfect guy (for the Red Sox), so that's obvious.”

Heyman also noted that Anthony must be a priority for Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

“Roman Anthony's the number one prospect in baseball. He's got huge power, so they need to do something with him, as well.”

“So those are the two most obvious things … got to sign Bregman, got to sign Roman Anthony.”

Heyman is accurate here.

Red Sox fans wouldn’t be able to handle the team losing Bregman in free agency after watching Devers join the San Francisco Giants. Anthony is also a fan-favorite, and for good reason.

Boston still has a ton of talent on its roster following the Devers deal, but Breslow needs to ensure that he retains the team’s best players moving forward.

The Devers trade doesn’t need to be something that dooms this club, but failure to secure Bregman would be a huge mistake and one that is impossible to defend.

